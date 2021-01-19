Urgences-santé coverage on CBC's Découverte program: research project on artificial intelligence and 9-1-1

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sunday, January 17, the program Découverte exclusively unveiled the research project titled "Precision prehospital risk-prediction through machine learning applied to healthcare databases" that is being led by Urgences-santé.

The prime-time program Découverte presented the project, which uses artificial intelligence to increase the accuracy of 9-1-1-call triage. "The goal of the project is to develop high-performance risk prediction models based on machine learning and health databases from Quebec and Alberta to reduce over- and under-triage. In other words, the information contained in the provincial databases, processed by our algorithms, will enable emergency medical dispatchers to better evaluate prehospital patients," explains Luc de Montigny, research coordinator for Urgences-santé and principal investigator of the project.

This scientific approach is the result of a collaboration between Urgences-santé, McGill University, University of Calgary, Alberta Health Services and National Defence.

"I am proud that our organization is involved in fundamental research and technological innovation. Our primary mission is to provide the population of Montreal and Laval with high quality, efficient and appropriate pre-hospital emergency care. These advances will make it possible to respond even more quickly to citizens' calls for help and, I hope, save more lives." said Yvan Gendron, Urgences-santé's interim President and CEO.

Precision prehospital risk-prediction through machine learning applied to healthcare databases is a project initiated by Urgences-santé in collaboration with McGill University, the University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services, and funded by Defence Research and Development Canada.

About Urgences-santé Corporation

The Corporation d'urgences-santé is the largest emergency medical service in Quebec and reports to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. It employs more than 1,500 people, including more than 1,000 paramedics and more than 110 emergency medical dispatchers who serve the citizens of Montreal and Laval (2.5 million inhabitants).

