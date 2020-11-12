"This investment of some 72 million dollars, ($72-million) in partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, places Urbania haus at the heart of dynamic urban growth in Laval" says Sébastien Lessard. "Urbania haus is the newest component of the Urbania presence, which consists of more than 1,150 condominiums, that lend an exemplary architectural style to their surroundings".

"We are proud to have contributed to the development of residential units for young families, for students, for workers and for pre-retirees who seek vibrant surroundings, security, ease of access and creative outlets. Urbania haus is yet another symbol of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ's contribution to economic development and job creation in Québec" says its President and CEO, Normand Bélanger.

About Urbania haus

Situated at 1355 Boulevard Le Corbusier, Urbania haus is named in tribute to the artist Charles-Edouard Jeanneret-Gris - best known as Le Corbusier. The Franco-Swiss architect, urban planner and artist-painter is known for his exceptional contribution to the modernist movement. Corbusierhaus, a residential building which he designed, and which was built in Berlin, in 1957, for an international architecture exhibition, is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Urbania haus is part of the innovative Transit-oriented Development movement which capitalizes on the proximity of public transport to create living sustainable environments. Urbania haus is also synonymous with innovation from within. Many units are being equipped with strategically designed office space designed with telework in mind.

Urbania haus features studio units, "3 ½" units (600 to 700 square feet), "4 ½" units (905 to 1,083 square feet) and "5 ½" units (1,132 square feet). Proximity to services, the calm of a large indoor garden and a multitude of walking trails and rest areas make for a "haus" like no other. 240 indoor parking spaces are available, ensuring peace of mind for tenants who will choose public transport. Model units are now available for viewing, by appointment only. Urbania haus is expected to be ready for occupancy in December of this year.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Created in 1991, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at May 31, 2020, the Fonds immobilier had 58 projects worth $3.7 billion in progress, 80 properties under management, 1.3 million square feet of land for development and $115 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division. www.fondsimmobilierftq.com

