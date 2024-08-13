Urban Racks implements innovative smart bike stations to enhance cycling in Whistler

WHISTLER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Urban Racks is bringing smart bike docking stations to The Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) to offer a safe and convenient solution to park and recharge bicycles. The RMOW is launching a program aimed at enhancing the cycling experience for residents and visitors alike.

Resort Municipality of Whistler - Urban Racks Station (CNW Group/Urban Racks)

Urban Racks Stations use Bikeep technology and a user-friendly smartphone application that allows riders to easily locate available docks, and lock/unlock bikes from their phone. The docks include an integrated locking-arm that secures both the frame and front wheel of a wide range of bicycle types. A secure charging locker is built into the docks allowing riders to plug-in and store their own power adapter. The docks are located at three key locations: Whistler Olympic Plaza, Meadow Park Sports Centre, and Blackcomb Lodge.

Since 2021 TransLink has used Urban Rack's full range of smart bike parking solutions at several stations in Vancouver, BC, with Phibbs Exchange in North Vancouver added last May.

"I am thrilled to see this innovative smart bike dock system rolling out in Whistler," said Mayor Jack Crompton. "Riding my e-bike as my main mode of transportation not only gives me a great way to get from a to b while supporting Whistler's climate action goals, it's also a great way to experience Whistler and stay active. Infrastructure like this will ultimately help more people move beyond the car by making cycling more accessible and convenient."

Whistler is positioning itself as a leader in active transportation with multiple targeted initiatives underway to encourage residents and visitors to move beyond the car while in Whistler. The launch of the smart bike dock system supports its commitment to creating a vibrant and sustainable community.

