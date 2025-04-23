Urban Racks and Vélo Canada Bikes Partner to Advance Safe Cycling Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Urban Racks, a leading provider of innovative micromobility infrastructure and bike parking solutions, announced today a supporting partnership with Vélo Canada Bikes, the national voice for cycling advocacy.

Moody Skytrain Station TransLink (CNW Group/Urban Racks)

By joining forces, Urban Racks is providing Vélo Canada Bikes with crucial support, strengthening their efforts to secure increased federal funding for cycling infrastructure, championing local advocacy initiatives, and promoting data-driven decision-making. Urban Racks' support highlights the growing recognition within the private sector of the critical need to support initiatives that create safer and more accessible cycling environments across Canada.

"The support from Urban Racks will be instrumental in accelerating our mission to build bicycle-friendly communities from coast to coast. We are incredibly grateful for their support and look forward to the tangible progress we will achieve together," said Samuel Benoit, Executive Director of Vélo Canada Bikes.

Since its inception in 2012, Vélo Canada Bikes has been a driving force behind the vision of a more active and bike-friendly Canada. Through a strong community and grassroots approach, the organization has achieved significant milestones, including:

Building a coalition which secured the launch and continuation of the Active Transportation Fund , ensuring dedicated federal funding for crucial cycling infrastructure projects.

, ensuring dedicated federal funding for crucial cycling infrastructure projects. Influencing government policy , which directly led to the development of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

, which directly led to the development of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Support for the grassroots cycling advocacy community across Canada with spaces, resource tools and data to empower better planning and advocacy for bike infrastructure development.

This collaboration highlights Urban Racks' commitment to fostering bicycle-friendly communities by directly supporting Vélo Canada Bikes' vital work in advancing policies, infrastructure, tools, and resources for safe cycling nationwide. Urban Racks is excited to be expanding on their relationship with Vélo Canada Bikes which began by encouraging advocacy work, riding in Bike Day on the Hill and participating in National Bike Summits.

About Urban Racks:

For nearly 20 years, Urban Racks has been at the forefront of the bike parking, e-bike charging and micromobility infrastructure industry, providing a comprehensive range of commercial bike parking solutions to educational institutions, developers, municipalities, and transit authorities throughout North America. Committed to promoting sustainable transportation, Urban Racks partners with organizations to create secure, accessible, and user-friendly solutions. Their expertise is evident in key Canadian projects such as:

Centennial College, Scarborough, ON : Urban Racks Parkiteer, bike parking structure.

bike parking structure. First Canadian Place, Toronto, ON : Secure Urban Racks bike parking infrastructure.

infrastructure. Downtown Kingston, ON : Urban Racks Stations at City Hall, Hotel Dieu, and Princess and Barrie Street .

at City Hall, Hotel Dieu, and . City of Kelowna and BC Transit: Smart bike parking amenities – summer 2025.

– summer 2025. TransLink, Vancouver, BC : Urban Racks smart bike parking solutions at eight Skytrain stations and bus exchanges featuring Urban Racks smart lockers and Bikeep smart docks.

at eight Skytrain stations and bus exchanges featuring Urban Racks smart lockers and Bikeep smart docks. The Resort Municipality of Whistler: Smart bike docks and e-bike charging program, designed to reduce car usage and cultivate a vibrant, sustainable community.

Urban Racks has consistently demonstrated its leadership in micromobility infrastructure by implementing innovative bike parking solutions utilizing IoT and solar-powered technology for many years.

About Vélo Canada Bikes:

Vélo Canada Bikes is the national voice for cycling, working to create a bicycle-friendly Canada for all. Through advocacy, research, and collaboration, the organization strives to build safer, more accessible communities where cycling is a viable and attractive transportation option.

