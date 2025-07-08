Urano Energy Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of John Hamrick

CSE: UE

OTCQB: UECXF

www.uranoenergy.com

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Urano Energy Corp, (CSE: UE) (OTCQB: UECXF) (the "Company" or "Urano Energy") announced today the appointment of Mr. John Hamrick as a Director of the Board effective July 3, 2025.

William M. Sheriff, Chairman, stated: "On behalf of the Urano Energy Board of Directors I am pleased to welcome John to the Urano team. I have known John since 1986 when he was overseeing many of the affairs of Union Carbide including the disposition of the Union Carbide worldwide database which I purchased. I have followed his career closely, particularly in the uranium space, and believe his extensive knowledge and senior level management experience will be invaluable in guiding our growth in the future. We look forward to benefiting from his insights and expertise to create long-term value for our stakeholders."

John Hamrick, Director

Mr. Hamrick is a metallurgical engineer with over 40 years of experience in metallurgy, environmental health and safety, permitting and licensing, and process optimization, with a focus on uranium, copper, and tungsten milling operations. He has a proven track record of improving metallurgical performance, enhancing environment, health and safety, meeting construction timelines and budgets, and achieving cost reductions through targeted process improvements.

Mr. Hamrick has held senior leadership positions at notable organizations including Umetco Minerals Corporation, Energy Metals Corp., and Cotter Corporation, where he played a key role in advancing operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. He also served as Chairman of the Uranium Environmental Subcommittee of the National Mining Association, where he led industry engagement with federal regulators and presented proposed changes to the Environmental Protection Agency and Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

In addition to his industry accomplishments, Mr. Hamrick has demonstrated long-standing interest in serving communities which includes serving as Cañon City Mayor Pro Tem, a city councillor, and chair or member of numerous boards and commissions. This deep community engagement enhances his ability to align operational goals with local priorities and public trust. He is also a published author on uranium site decommissioning and Western U.S. mining history.

Stock Option Grant

In accordance with the appointment, Mr. Hamrick has been granted 400,000 stock options at a price of $0.10CDN, effective July 7, 2025. The stock options vest over a period of eighteen months, with 25% vesting immediately and 25% vesting every 6 months thereafter until fully vested.

In conjunction with the appointment of Mr. Hamrick, Trey Wasser and Lori Walton will be stepping down from the Company's Board of Directors to transition into advisory roles. Both individuals have been instrumental in guiding Urano through critical phases of its development, and we are pleased that they will remain actively involved with the Company.

About Urano Energy Corp.

Urano Energy is a mineral exploration company which holds numerous advanced conventional uranium projects hosting historic resources and mining lode claims in the Colorado Plateau, a region with a rich history of uranium and vanadium mining. As the need and support for domestic uranium and nuclear energy in the United States advances, Urano Energy is well positioned to complete the necessary work to advance permitting for key projects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE Urano Energy Corp.

For additional information: Jason Bagg, Chief Executive Officer and Director, (833) 888-2862, [email protected], www.uranoenergy.com