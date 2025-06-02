Urano Energy Announces Increase in Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Urano Energy Corp. (CSE: UE) (OTCQB: UECXF) (the "Company" or "Urano Energy") announced today the increase of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of $700,000 CDN to $900,000 CDN. The Company may now issue up to 12,857,000 units at a price of $0.07 per Unit. The closing date of June 6, 2025 and all other terms of the offering remain the same. Please see the Company's news release dated May 26, 2025 for further information. The Offering is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Urano Energy Corp.

Urano Energy is a mineral exploration company which holds numerous advanced conventional uranium projects hosting historic resources and mining lode claims in the Colorado Plateau, a region with a rich history of uranium and vanadium mining. As the need and support for domestic uranium and nuclear energy in the United States advances, Urano Energy is well positioned to complete the necessary work to advance permitting for key projects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

