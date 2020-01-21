Uranium Royalty Corp. Closes the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Live in Vancouver, British Columbia, Amir Adnani, Chairman, Director, Uranium Royalty Corp. (URC), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Business Development, TMX Group, to close the market from the floor of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference. Uranium Royalty is a pure-play uranium royalty company focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. Uranium Royalty Corp. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on December 6, 2019.