VAL-D'OR, QC, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue will play host to some 50 Indigenous individuals at 2026 Indigenous Rendezvous, an event designed to bring people together, held on April 29-30 at the First Peoples Pavilion on the UQAT campus in Val-d'Or.

UQAT will play host to some 50 Indigenous individuals at 2026 Indigenous Rendezvous held on April 29-30 at the First Peoples Pavilion on the UQAT campus in Val-d’Or. (CNW Group/Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT))

With "The Aspirations of Indigenous Peoples in Quebec: Vectors of Influence Within the University Environment" as its theme, this invitation-only gathering will, over two days, bring together different generations of Indigenous individuals, from various Indigenous nations in Quebec who work in various fields, to spotlight the ambitions that are most important to them, for the future of Indigenous peoples and of our societies.

Day 1: Dedicated to Indigenous Voices

The first day of the event will be reserved exclusively for Indigenous participants. Through a panel, workshops, and discussions, the individuals gathered at this event will be invited to share their visions of the issues and the challenges that mobilize them as Indigenous people. These conversations will allow perspectives rooted in both individual and collective lived experience to emerge, and for the assembled individuals to identify shared themes in support of UQAT's orientations with respect to research, teaching, and institutional practices.

"Really, the idea is to listen to what Rendezvous participants are living, and to discover how the university can enhance its practices, its educational offerings, and to direct its research using the information learned, and to have group discussions," says Janet Mark, Strategic Advisor on Reconciliation and Indigenous Education, and member of the Organizing Committee.

Day 2: Geared Towards Dialogue

The second day, April 30, will bring Indigenous participants together with members of the university community for the "Listening to Indigenous Voices" activity. An overview of the findings from the first day will be shared, setting the scene for periods of sharing intended to create bridges between communities, to delve more deeply into the issues raised, and to foster constructive dialogue. A summary report will be made available to the public in the months following the event.

About the 2026 Indigenous Rendezvous

The 2026 Indigenous Rendezvous is an integral part of the UQAT 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, which makes the full affirmation of Indigenous peoples a central part of its orientations, calling for the decolonization of university practices. It aims to engage the university community in a discussion and consultation process with Indigenous peoples to support structural and systemic changes in teaching, research, governance, services, and partnerships. This event is an initiative of the Mamawi Mikimodan Service (Working Together), the mission of which it is to guide and support the university community to make education a driver of reconciliation by making space for Indigenous knowledge and perspectives in all spheres of university activity while promoting lasting and cohesive relationships with the First Peoples as well as a culturally relevant environment.

SOURCE Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)

Source : Catherine Bérubé-Leblanc, Communications Advisor, [email protected], Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue