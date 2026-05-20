VAL-D'OR, QC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Research Chairs Program has announced the renewal of the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Women's Issues at the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT), held by Suzy Basile, professor at the School of Indigenous Studies. This marks an important new step in generating the knowledge needed to understand and recognize the lived realities of Indigenous women in Quebec, Canada and elsewhere in the world.

A programming grounded in truth–seeking, healing, and decolonization



Suzy Basile © Marie-Claude Robert (CNW Group/Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT))

The Chair's new programming centers on four main objectives to deepen the documentation and mapping of realities that remain insufficiently studied.

Document and map the experiences of Indigenous women in pursuit of reproductive health and justice, including healing initiatives, in Quebec, Canada, and around the world. To document the healing efforts undertaken by Indigenous families, as seen through the experiences of women, in the context of research on children who went missing or died in public institutions in Quebec. To document and map the experiences of Indigenous women of the "foster generation" who lived in Canadian private homes to attend public schools between 1951 and 1992. To examine the impact and consequences of extractivism on the overall health of Indigenous peoples, with particular attention to the experiences and voices of Indigenous women.

"One of the objectives that emerges from the programming associated with this new mandate of the Chair is to contribute to decolonization and reconciliation efforts, in which Indigenous women hold a central place and are recognized as key actors. I hope that my research will shed light on realities that remain insufficiently known and on issues that deserve to be better understood and, ultimately, that it will help improve the living conditions of Indigenous peoples, particularly through the well-being of women," says Professor Suzy Basile.

An essential research space

The Chair's work will highlight the decolonization efforts required to ensure the full participation of Indigenous women in territorial governance and capacity-building, as well as in the study of their relationship to the environment and the growth and vitality of their communities. The Chair's work will be based on a strong network of collaborations with communities, Indigenous organizations and numerous research partners in Quebec, Canada and around the world. Several research projects also arise from direct requests submitted by women, women's associations or Indigenous organizations.

The work is part of a co-construction process and responds to the calls for action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), the Public Inquiry Commission on Relations between Indigenous Peoples and Certain Public Services (CERP) and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

In the coming years, the Chair plans to recruit three doctoral students, four master's students, two postdoctoral students and one intern, which will contribute to the training of a highly qualified generation of students in Indigenous studies and in issues related to Indigenous women.

About Suzy Basile

The first woman from the Atikamekw Nation to obtain a doctorate, Suzy Basile is a professor at UQAT's School of Indigenous Studies. In addition to holding the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Women 's Issues , she is the Director of the Mikwatisiw Research Laboratory on Indigenous Women 's Issues . Originally from the community of Wemotaci, Professor Basile collaborates with various Indigenous organizations and several research groups. She also serves as an advisory member for the Reference Group for the Appropriate Review of Indigenous Research and cochairs the Task Force on Ensuring the Leadership of Indigenous Peoples in Research for the Fonds de recherche du Québec. In 2021, she received the Thérèse-Casgrain Equality Award (Tribute category) from the Secrétariat à la condition féminine, followed by the Université du Québec's Award of Excellence in Research and Creation (Achievement category) in 2023. In 2025, she was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of her remarkable contributions to her field.

Please note that Professor Suzy Basile will be available for interviews starting Friday, May 22.

SOURCE Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)

Source: Marie-Eve Lacombe, Communications Advisor, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue, [email protected]