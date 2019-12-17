UPS® Delivering Continued Support for Canadian Small Business Growth in 2020

UPS not increasing their online and The UPS Store shipping rates in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - For the second year in a row, UPS (NYSE: UPS) Canada has frozen online rates* for customers and consumers, when a shipment is processed on ups.com or at an individually owned and operated participating The UPS Store® location. In the new year, shippers not on an existing UPS rate agreement, will enjoy the same low rates from 2018, with lowered rates when shipping to a residential address. For businesses with more complex needs, a suite of solutions available to SMBs, including fulfillment programs, visibility tools, and cross-border logistics support, are designed to keep them focused on growing their business.

Working with organizations like Startup Canada and Mompreneurs®, UPS collaborates with entrepreneurs to understand their needs, whether they are just starting or in a growth phase. A team of UPS Ambassadors are available to help new businesses get started with UPS and offer support, as their business grows.

"We understand that helping entrepreneurs get started and most importantly grow, is good for everyone. It creates jobs, drives the economy and their success is directly tied to ours," says Paul Gaspar, director of small business, UPS Canada. "Whether online or at The UPS Store, we're providing simplified processing at a competitive rate, for customers with basic shipping needs with support available as their supply chain becomes more complex."

Since 2014, UPS has worked with Startup Canada to help support, promote and connect with the Canadian entrepreneur community and provide them with the advice and resources required to scale.

"The entrepreneurial spirit in Canada is strong," adds Gaspar. "They are a community that learns from each other and works through challenges together. They have become a powerful collective to change how business is conducted and we continue to learn from them."

Programs like the Canadian Export Challenge, first launched in 2018 by Startup Canada, UPS Canada, and other partners, create a cohort of startups and industry partners to support the global ambitions of Canadian businesses.

This year, the Canadian Export Challenge visited seven cities across Canada, including Winnipeg, Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa, Mississauga, Fredericton and Montreal. The final pitch event was held in Toronto, where each city finalist pitched for a grand prize of $25,000 in cash and $100,000 in in-kind support. To find out how the event unfolded, watch here.

*UPS online rates are established at time of shipping on ups.com and are not reflective of UPS Posted Daily Rates available at ups.com/rates/ca.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America's Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company's sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship.

