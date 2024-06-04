VILLAGE OF HAINES JUNCTION, YT, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Village of Haines Junction is upgrading over one kilometre of water and sanitary sewer pipes and over four kilometres of roads and alleys after a joint investment of $10 million from the federal and territorial governments.

Announced by MP Dr. Brendan Hanley, Minister Richard Mostyn, and Mayor Bruce Tomlin, this project will build on previous water, sewer, and road upgrades by replacing more of the aging pipes and roads to support the municipality and its future housing developments.

The federal government is investing $7,500,000 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Yukon is investing $2,500,000.

Quotes

"Modern infrastructure ensures the strength and sustainability of communities across the Yukon. Today's announcement is more than water, sewer and road upgrades. It is an essential investment in the prosperity, health and safety of current and future residents of Haines Junction. We are committed to ensuring that all Canadians, including those who live in rural and remote areas, can depend on their infrastructure, now and into the future."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are proud to be investing in Yukoners' quality of life with the Government of Canada and are grateful for their funding. This project addresses critical infrastructure needs that are essential to the everyday lives of Haines Junction residents. As our territory grows, we are committed to meeting the expanding needs of our communities and building a strong, sustainable future for Yukoners."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

"The Phase 4 project in Haines Junction represents a significant milestone as it brings nearly all our water and sewer infrastructure up to current standards. This $10-million investment will improve our essential services and help to enhance our roads, supporting both current residents and future growth. We are grateful for the continued support from our federal and territorial partners in helping us build a safer, healthier, and more sustainable community."

His Worship Bruce Tomlin, Mayor of the Village of Haines Junction

Quick Facts

The Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, almost 30 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $134.2 million and a total territorial contribution of over $35.6 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of over . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in the Yukon

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-yt-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: (media only): Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Taylor Harvey, Communications analyst, Government of Yukon, 867-332-1237, [email protected]; David Fairbank, Chief Administrative Officer, Municipality of Haines Junction, 867-634-7100 ext. 102, [email protected]