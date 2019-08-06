Upgrades to Wolfville's wastewater treatment facility will better protect residents and the environment

WOLFVILLE, NS, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in local water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to ensuring Canadian families have access to modern, reliable services that will improve their quality of life, protect the environment, and position communities for growth.

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; Keith Irving, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kings South; and Jeff Cantwell, Mayor of Wolfville, today announced funding for upgrades to the Wolfville wastewater treatment facility.

This project will see upgrades to equipment and will include installing a new ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system to improve the facility's operations. The upgrades to the system will ensure a cleaner environment for residents, visitors and aquatic life in the area.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.2 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing over $1 million to the project, with the town of Wolfville contributing $818,819.

Quotes

"The expansion and upgrades to the Town of Wolfville's wastewater treatment facility will help improve the environment and the lives of local residents. This project is a first step to better quality water and a more healthy and livable community."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"With appropriate infrastructure, communities are able to grow their capacity to attract additional interest and investment. I'm proud that the Province of Nova Scotia will invest just over $1 million to support our combined efforts to upgrade equipment and modernize the wastewater treatment facility for the Town of Wolfville."

Keith Irving, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kings South, on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister, Chuck Porter

"We are very happy to receive this funding. Our current wastewater treatment system is close to capacity and this funding will enable us to increase the lagoon volume and allow for future overall growth in the Town of Wolfville. The work we need to do is extensive but critical and will include the installation of a UV effluent treatment to ensure we continue to provide a safe environment for all. This is very exciting for the Town"

Jeff Cantwell, Mayor of Wolfville

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment



Infrastructure.

On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

