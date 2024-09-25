Upgrades to Chilkoot Way route in Whitehorse

WHITEHORSE, YT, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Every day commuting and travel will be improved on the Chilkoot Way route in Whitehorse after a joint investment of $850,000 from the federal government and the City of Whitehorse.

Upgrades include the installation of a new two-way protected bicycle lane on the north side of Chilkoot Way, a new pedestrian crossing, signage, crossing markings at high conflict areas and improved lighting. As well, there will be upgrades to traffic lights, an additional advance left turn signal at Chilkoot and Two Mile Hill, and a new cyclist push button for better accessibility. The cycling route will connect residents to downtown schools, the Whitehorse Health Clinic, workplaces and retail destinations along the riverfront, and routes between neighbourhoods.

Improving the Chilkoot Way route provides a more accessible and safer active transportation connection to the existing Riverfront and Two Mile Hill multi-use paved pathways, and will make travelling easier for those who are walking, cycling or using transit.

Quotes

"The improvement of active transportation routes for communities supports healthier ways for people to travel. Upgrades to the Chilkoot Way route in Whitehorse will make transportation infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and transit users easier and more accessible as they travel to where they need to go every day."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities



"We are pleased to partner with the federal government to enhance the active transportation network in Whitehorse. The new active transportation route along Chilkoot Way is a game changer for cyclists moving into and out of the downtown core. It also promotes inclusivity, health and connection, catering to everyone, regardless of physical mobility, age or fitness level. This project represents the City's ongoing commitment to developing a more sustainable and accessible community."

Her Worship Laura Cabott, Mayor of Whitehorse

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $588,750 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Whitehorse is contributing $261,250 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating employment opportunities, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring equitable access to services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Beginning in 2026-2027, the new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Matthew Cameron, Manager, Strategic Communications, City of Whitehorse, 867-689-0515, [email protected]