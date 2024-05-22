KIRKLAND LAKE, ON, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Joe Mavrinac Community Complex is becoming more accessible and environmentally friendly after an investment of over $2.3 million from the federal government's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. The Town of Kirkland Lake is contributing $598,598.

The complex's boilers, ventilation and compressor systems will be upgraded to – with the energy cost savings re-invested in programs. Accessibility upgrades include grab bars and wider automated doors.

The Joe Mavrinac Community Complex is a recreational and sport hub for the Timiskaming District, with gyms, an ice rink, a pool, a squash court and community rooms.

Quotes

"The Joe Mavrinac Community Complex is an incredible part of the district and I am proud that we were able to support a project that will help it cut costs, become more environmentally friendly, welcome more people, and ensure that it can continue serving the community for years to come.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are thrilled about the substantial investment from the federal government aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and accessibility at the Joe Mavrinac Community Complex, a vital facility welcoming thousands of Kirkland Lake residents and visitors monthly. Since its construction in 1978, the Complex has served as a cornerstone for social, physical, and mental well-being. This investment is fundamental in ensuring its continued role in developing community vitality for generations to come, while also exemplifying our commitment to sustainability and responsible use of resources."

Her Worship, Stacy Wight, Mayor of the Corporation of the Town of Kirkland Lake

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,394,392 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Town of Kirkland Lake is contributing $598,598 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the is contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 28% and greenhouse gas emissions by 177 tonnes annually.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

