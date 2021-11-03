Updates on Guyana Acquisitions

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to provide an update on the proposed acquisition of the Gargantuan and Epeius Projects, Guyana, South America.

Originally announced and detailed in a news release dated June 24, 2020, the Company had intended for the acquisitions to be voted on and approved at the Company's last AGM held February 5th, 2021. However prior to the meeting, management was advised that without NI 43-101 technical reports being available on the two projects, there was insufficient technical disclosure to enable shareholders to make an informed decision on the matter.

The Company is still fully committed to completion of the acquisitions, and intends to bring the matter forward at its next AGM, contemplated in Q1 of 2022. After much delay it is expected the technical reports will be completed in the next 4 – 6 weeks at which time they will be submitted to the TSX Venture Exchange for review prior to being circulated to the Company's shareholders.

Details of the acquisition remain the same and are outlined in the Company's news release of June 24, 2021, and are available on both the Company's website and on SEDAR. Management will provide further updates as needed while the finalization of the NI 43-101 reports is ongoing.

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Led by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

