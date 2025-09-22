Tajiri Identifies 3km of Potential Gold Structures at Yono Project and Provides Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Tajiri") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that newly released airborne magnetic data from G Mining Ventures ("GMin") covering the entirety of Tajiri's Yono Property (Figure 1) highlights multiple structures with strong potential to host gold mineralization comparable to nearby multi-million-ounce deposits of the Oko district.

Direct Analogues to Major Deposits: All three of the district's large gold deposits – Oko Main Zone and Ghanie (G2 Goldfields) and Oko West (GMin) – occur along NNE to NNW contacts between units of high magnetic susceptibility (mafic volcanics) and low magnetic susceptibility (sediments and volcaniclastics). Similar contacts can now be seen across Yono. Together, these deposits host 8.9 million ounces of indicated and inferred gold resources, highlighting the potential for such contacts to host significant gold mineralisation within Yono.



High Road Target: A 950m long geochemical anomaly (>100ppb peak > 500ppb Au1) lies just 50m west of Yono's boundary and is coincident with a NNW striking magnetic contact. With all known deposits in the district dipping east (Figure 3), there is a strong probability that mineralization continues down dip and directly into Yono at depth. This makes High Road a first-order drill target for Tajiri (Figures 2 & 3).



Significant Strike Length of Structures within Yono: The 1,500m western and 650m eastern magnetic contacts of a large body of high magnetic susceptibility within central and eastern Yono (Figure 4) appear to have significant potential- In particular the magnetic high continues south and its eastern contact forms the footwall to mineralisation at OKWD which hosts 4.3Moz & 1.6Moz of Indicated and Inferred gold resources. In particular, we note the 1,500m long western contact has a similar orientation to contacts which host the districts known gold deposits, is associated with alluvial and eluvial workings that source from it and the projection of the contact aligns with the high grade (10.93-15.78g/t Au2) Shear Zone 4 and 5 zones of the OMZ deposit.



Prospectivity of Eastern Contact indicated by artisanal workings: while the 650m long eastern contact strikes NE within Yono and oblique to the structures that host the significant gold deposits of the district its prospectivity is nonetheless shown by its association with the Ghanie West Prospect. This prospect is a zone of recent artisanal mining (at the boundary of Yono and extending through G2's tenements) that have exploited eluvium, saprolite and NE striking gold bearing quartz veins. As can be seen in Figure 4 Ghanie West coincides almost exactly with the eastern magnetic contact and indicates this contact is prospective. A recent field inspection of the Ghanie West workings shows the workings immediately adjacent to Yono terminated at a shallow depth ~ 8m due to intense silicification associated with the vein zone which appears to be ~ 12m in width.



Scale of Structure highlights potential of Yono. The total strike length of prospective structures within Yono is ~ 2,150m . Adding the 950m strike of the High Road anomaly, based on its likely east dip into Yono, gives 3,100m strike of potentially mineralised structures within Yono. This compares favourably to the 4,900m , strike length of the adjacent OMZ-Ghanie-OKWD deposits which contain 8.9 million ounces of gold.

__________________________ 1 This is a composite anomaly, and values reported here are comprised of both auger and shallow RC samples (<10m) which have been reported in various news release and presentations of GMin and confirmed in subsequent NI 43-101 technical reports prepared between 2022 and 2025 for Gmin and its predecessor Reunion Gold Corp. 2 Grades for SZ4 & 5 zones within OMZ given in Table 14.8 of G2's NI 43-101 dated – March 27 2024

Exploration Update

Since announcing the closing of the transaction to acquire a 65% interest in the Yono Property the Company has:

Completed construction of an exploration camp to support further operations;

Completed auger sampling over the entire Yono permit on 400m spaced east west lines and infilled these to a 200m x 25m grid;

spaced east west lines and infilled these to a x grid; Completed ~1,000m of trenching on the northern part of the permit to obtain structural and stratigraphic information.

The Company looks forward to releasing results of auger and trench sampling as these results become available in the near future.

CEO Comments

Graham Keevil, President and CEO commented "The release of this new geophysical dataset from Gmin shows that Yono is underlain by the same types of structures hosting nearly 9 million ounces of gold in adjacent deposits that are located within 170m of Yono which is of great interest to the Company. The proximity of the High Road anomaly and the sheer scale of the newly revealed prospective strike length within Yono provide an even stronger foundation to our own geological modelling. We believe Yono has excellent potential to host the district's next significant gold discovery."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dominic O'Sullivan. Mr. O'Sullivan is a geologist, member of the AusIMM and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. However, Mr. O'Sullivan is not independent of the Company by virtue of his position as Executive Chairman.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prolific greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

