Tajiri Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Tajiri") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to report that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,870,850.10 (the "Offering"). Due to strong investor demand, the Offering was oversubscribed and saw the Company issue 26,726,430 units at a price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.14 for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date. The warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry, if, following the Closing, the closing price of the Issuer's common shares on the Exchange for any ten (10) consecutive trading days equals or exceeds $0.25, the Issuer may, upon providing written notice to the holders (which may be done by way of regular press release) of Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) days following the date of such notice. All securities issued as part of the placement will have a standard hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. Funds will be used for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects, future acquisitions, and for general working capital purposes, cash finder fee's totalling $12,257.50 were paid on eligible proceeds.

In connection with the Offering certain officers and directors of the Company collectively acquired 3,000,000 Units. The foregoing transactions constitute, in each case, a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by the insiders, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization, in each case as determined under MI 61-101.

The lead order in the private placement was from Paragon Funds Management Ltd. ("Paragon"), Australia's top-performing fund which returned of 102.4% after fees for 2025. Paragon, led by Chief Investment Officer John Deniz, specializes in high-conviction investments and has a proven track record of backing emerging resource opportunities. This commitment represents a significant vote of confidence in Tajiri's management team, exploration assets, and strategic direction.

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prolific greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the completion and integration of the acquisition of the Yono Property; anticipated results of geophysical surveys or drilling programs; estimated timing thereof; geological interpretations; potential mineral recovery processes; and other future plans and objectives of the Company. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

