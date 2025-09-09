Tajiri Increases Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to $1.5 million

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Tajiri") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to report that it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement to CDN$1.5 million through the sale of up to 21,428,571 units at a price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.14 for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date. The warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry, if, following the Closing, the closing price of the Issuer's common shares on the Exchange for any ten (10) consecutive trading days equals or exceeds $0.25, the Issuer may, upon providing written notice to the holders (which may be done by way of regular press release) of Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) days following the date of such notice. Closing is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, fee's may be paid on a portion of the offering and insiders may participate at their discretion. Funds raised will be used for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects, future acquisitions, and for general working capital purposes. All securities issued as part of the placement will have a standard hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. The Company will provide additional updates related to the offering as they become available or are required.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prolific greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

www.tajirigold.com

