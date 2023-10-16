UPDATED: USJE Joins Community Leaders to Highlight Investment in Children North in La Ronge

LA RONGE, SK, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Earlier today, representatives of the Union of Safety and Justice Employees visited Children North in La Ronge, Saskatchewan - Treaty 6 Territory, Traditional Land of the Woodland Cree and Homeland of the Metis - to see first-hand how their partnership assists children requiring pediatric therapies.

In 2022, USJE's Community Investment Initiative invested $25,000 into Children North in La Ronge, Saskatchewan. This Organization provides extensive support programs for children and residents of Northern Saskatchewan. The USJE Community Investment Initiative (CII) funds were used to support the purchase of a bus that enables children using mobility devices (including wheelchairs) to receive these life-changing therapies.

A potlach among the Children North staff and USJE representatives took place in the morning, followed by an Open House for all community members in the afternoon. Area MLA Doyle Vermette, La Ronge mayor Joe Hordyski, and Elder Hannah Bathgate took part.

Through these events, community members were able to tour the bus and Children North facilities, speak with staff, specialists, and some families about Children North – to better understand how the programs and the bus have made a real difference in the lives of children, families and the community of Lac La Ronge.

Videos and high-resolution images are available for download here.

Quotes

"Thank you so much to the members of the Union of Safety and Justice Employees for their donation to Children North. USJE's generosity means everything to our organization and the families and communities we serve. We know that union members have a lot of choices when it comes to donating, so we are extremely grateful that USJE chose us. We wouldn't be able to do what we do without the support of people like USJE members!" Daina Lapworth, Children North Executive Director.

'USJE members play pivotal roles in their communities when it comes to keeping Canadians safe. But safety goes well beyond addressing the risks. USJE believes that it is extremely important to contribute to innovative community programs that support children and their families. The Community Investment Initiative is our chance to support local leaders who are working hard to help make Canada a better place for all.' David Neufeld, USJE National President.

About USJE

USJE represents nearly 18,000 federal Public Safety and Justice employees from coast to coast to coast. Across 18 federal departments nationwide, USJE members actively protect the safety, privacy and security of Canadians as well as provide crucial access to information, justice and human rights.

SOURCE Union of Safety and Justice Employees

