OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Two federal public service unions who represent RCMP employees, including the Union of Safety and Justice Employees and CUPE 104, are urging Canada's next federal government to think very carefully about the implications of a recent proposal by outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the RCMP. Trudeau released a white paper earlier this week that contemplates having the RCMP fully withdraw from providing all policing services in provinces and territories where they serve, as well as Indigenous communities.

The RCMP serves as the police of jurisdiction in most provinces, three territories, 150 municipalities and about 600 Indigenous communities.

Trudeau's proposal makes the case that the RCMP should focus exclusively on federal policing. USJE and CUPE 104 represent approximately 9000 public service and civilian employees who work directly for the RCMP. They comprise the RCMP's operational backbone throughout the country and provide crucial expertise when it comes to forensic analysis, intelligence-sharing, emergency response coordination, homicide units, tactical teams, not to mention highly localized on the ground knowledge and other specialized services.

The RCMP's public service employees include thousands of individuals who support complex criminal investigations, data analysts who maintain Canada's sex offender registries and monitor child pornography, professionals working in forensic labs, cybercrime units, as well as Detachment Service Assistants, human resource administrators, among a myriad of other roles. As an example, telecommunications operators are responsible for emergency communications, officer safety, and real-time coordination of resources in critical incidents, disasters, and national security threats. Additionally, Intercept Monitor Analysts provide intelligence gathering and surveillance support, related to organized crime, counterterrorism, and threats to public safety.

« USJE has been travelling the country in the last year to local Detachments to show our full appreciation and highlight the role and impact of the RCMP in communities across the country. I can say unequivocally that local detachments, all of which are supported by the RCMP's comprehensive operational infrastructure, have immense value that would be nearly impossible to replace. It would take years if not decades to create comparable provincial services, » said National President David Neufeld.

Creating multiple new provincial police forces would require massive investments in training, recruitment, infrastructure, equipment, IT systems, and operational logistics. The lengthy and painstaking transition would be extremely time consuming, resource intensive and likely divert resources from other public priorities.

Kathleen Hippern, President of CUPE Local 104, noted the following: "The 1,100 Telecommunications Operators and Intercept Monitors Analysts who work for the RCMP are the lifeline of emergency response, not only for police operations but also for disaster response and crisis coordination across Canada. During wildfires, floods, mass shootings, and national emergencies, they ensure officers, first responders, and emergency teams have the intelligence and coordination they need to save lives. Recruiting and training new officers is one challenge, but rebuilding the depth of operational knowledge, crisis response expertise, and national security intelligence that could be lost is an even greater one. This isn't just a potential policy shift by an outgoing Prime Minister but, if implemented, represents a direct threat to public safety across Canada."

While USJE is in total agreement that national public safety operations need to be amplified to protect our borders and trans-national security threats – be it at the RCMP or other federal agencies - regarding cybercrime, drug smuggling and human trafficking, the implications of re-ordering policing in Canada are not to be under-estimated.

"The fate of thousands of federal public service employees and thousands more civilian members who provide vital public safety services to Canadians is not contemplated in this report, even though the Trudeau proposal would fundamentally reform if not dismantle the dominant policing architecture in Canada', adds Lynette Robinson, National Vice President of USJE.

The Trudeau proposal would have the RCMP sever all contract policing arrangements starting in 2032 and focus strictly on the federal scene. Under the RCMP's existing contract agreements, provinces and territories pay 70 per cent of the cost of the RCMP's services and the federal government covers the rest.

The agreements are set to expire in 2032.

SOURCE Union of Safety and Justice Employees

For more information: USJE - Sébastien Bezeau, Director of Communications, 902.240.2222, [email protected]; CUPE Local 104 - Kathleen Hippern, President, 343.305.1443, [email protected]