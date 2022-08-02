OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today confirmed that due to supply chain impacts related to the COVID pandemic, the previously announced implementation dates for the Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) Out Performance Mandate have been adjusted for Class A and B airspace.

In coordination with Transport Canada, the state regulator, new dates have been developed in a manner reflective of customer feedback regarding supply chain limitations and backlogs to acquire and install the appropriate transponder, as well as current equipage levels in each class of airspace.

As a result, the mandate will come into effect as follows:

Class A Canadian airspace on August 10, 2023

Class B Canadian airspace on May 16, 2024

Class C, D and E to occur no sooner than 2026 and will be determined pending further assessment.

In February 2022, NAV CANADA announced Canada's plan to implement ADS-B Out mandate to enhance aircraft operations in domestic airspace – requiring aircraft operators flying in certain domestic airspace to meet ADS-B Out Performance Requirements.

Following the announcement and after considerable industry engagement with Transport Canada and industry stakeholders, NAV CANADA is confirming new official start dates to allow customers adequate time to equip.

"The valuable input we have received from our stakeholders and partners on the Canadian ADS-B mandate indicates that later dates for the mandate requirement are warranted as the industry continues to navigate the ongoing impacts to supply chains due to the pandemic," said Jeff Dawson, Assistant Vice President, Operational Support. "We are taking these steps to ensure customers have adequate time to comply with mandate equipage requirements."

"What we are seeing in terms of equipage is very encouraging – rates in Class A airspace are at 95 per cent, while those in Class B airspace are above the 88 per cent mark and growing steadily."

The equipage requirements of Canada's approach to the implementation of the ADS-B are in line with a growing number of other countries in the world, and the adoption of satellite-based surveillance technology ensures long-term alignment with the global aviation system.

About the ADS-B Out Performance Requirements Mandate

To meet the ADS-B Out Performance Mandate, aircraft will be required to:

Be equipped with an appropriate transponder with ADS-B out capabilities and performance with the applicable standard of Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics (RTCA) DO-260B, "Minimum Operational Performance Standards", or newer.

Have antenna capability for broadcast toward space-based ADS-B receivers emitting 1090 MHz extended squitter. This requirement can be met either through antenna diversity (the use of a top and bottom antenna) or with a single antenna that is capable of transmitting both towards the ground and up towards satellites.

