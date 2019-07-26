Updated recall warning: voluntary and precautionary frozen dairy products recall due to potential health hazard Français
Jul 26, 2019, 17:00 ET
SAINT-HUBERT, QC, July 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur cooperative is updating its notice of voluntary and preventive recall of frozen dairy products to the items below, produced at the Lachute, Qc (1852) plant. This update is a follow-up to additional information obtained during our investigation regarding frozen dairy products mainly intended for food service customers and for commercial use. No cases of discomfort or injury have been reported.
This update affects only the following products.
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Format
|
UPC Code
|
« Lot number »
|
Idéale
|
Vanilla Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12707
|
LOT : 19136
LOT : 19137
LOT : 19143
LOT : 19144
|
Idéale
|
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12725
|
LOT : 19136
|
Idéale
|
Strawberry Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12711
|
LOT : 19184
|
Idéale
|
Chocolate Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12708
|
LOT : 19172
LOT : 19137
|
Idéale
|
Butterscotch Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12709
|
LOT :19137
|
Idéale
|
Green tea Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12730
|
LOT : 19143
|
Idéale
|
Vanilla Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12723
|
LOT : 19137
|
Idéale
|
Mango Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12729
|
LOT : 19164
|
Iceberg Premium
|
Vanilla Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 13300
|
LOT : 19164
LOT : 19171
LOT : 19136
LOT : 19143
|
Originale Augustin
|
Frozen yogurt slice
|
48 X 145 ml.
|
74276 13503
|
LOT 19186
Agropur has asked all of its clients to remove the products from their shelves and inventory. We have contacted the CFIA, which is overseeing the precautionary voluntary recall.
Agropur offers consumers to contact their Consumer Services toll-free at 1-800-501-1150 for questions. Food service customers with one of the products affected by this update of this recall notice may report it to the wholesaler where they made their purchase for a refund.
There have been no reports of discomfort or injury. Agropur is committed to providing high quality products and the safety and satisfaction of our consumers is our top priority. We are taking this voluntary action out of an abundance of caution.
Consumer Service information: 1-800-501-1150 or see the details on the agropur.com website.
SOURCE Agropur
For further information: Source and media contact: Diane Jubinville, Director, Public Relations & External Communications, (450) 878-2943, diane.jubinville@agropur.com
Share this article