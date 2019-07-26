Updated recall warning: voluntary and precautionary frozen dairy products recall due to potential health hazard Français

Agropur

Jul 26, 2019, 17:00 ET

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, July 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur cooperative is updating its notice of voluntary and preventive recall of frozen dairy products to the items below, produced at the Lachute, Qc (1852) plant. This update is a follow-up to additional information obtained during our investigation regarding frozen dairy products mainly intended for food service customers and for commercial use. No cases of discomfort or injury have been reported.

This update affects only the following products.

Brand  

Product

Format  

UPC Code 

« Lot number »  

Idéale 

Vanilla Ice Cream 

11.4 L 

74276 12707

LOT : 19136 

LOT : 19137

LOT : 19143 

LOT : 19144 

Idéale 

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream 

11.4 L 

74276 12725

LOT : 19136 

Idéale 

Strawberry Ice Cream 

11.4 L 

74276 12711

LOT : 19184 

Idéale 

Chocolate Ice Cream 

11.4 L 

74276 12708

LOT : 19172

LOT : 19137 

Idéale 

Butterscotch Ice Cream

11.4 L 

74276 12709

LOT :19137 

Idéale 

Green tea Ice Cream 

11.4 L 

74276 12730

LOT : 19143 

Idéale 

Vanilla Ice Cream 

11.4 L 

74276 12723

LOT : 19137 

Idéale 

Mango Ice Cream 

11.4 L 

74276 12729

LOT : 19164 

Iceberg Premium 

Vanilla Ice Cream 

11.4 L 

74276 13300

LOT : 19164

LOT : 19171

LOT : 19136

LOT : 19143

Originale Augustin

Frozen yogurt slice

48 X 145 ml.

74276 13503

LOT 19186

Agropur has asked all of its clients to remove the products from their shelves and inventory. We have contacted the CFIA, which is overseeing the precautionary voluntary recall.

Agropur offers consumers to contact their Consumer Services toll-free at 1-800-501-1150 for questions. Food service customers with one of the products affected by this update of this recall notice may report it to the wholesaler where they made their purchase for a refund.

There have been no reports of discomfort or injury. Agropur is committed to providing high quality products and the safety and satisfaction of our consumers is our top priority. We are taking this voluntary action out of an abundance of caution.

Consumer Service information: 1-800-501-1150 or see the details on the agropur.com website.

SOURCE Agropur

For further information: Source and media contact: Diane Jubinville, Director, Public Relations & External Communications, (450) 878-2943, diane.jubinville@agropur.com

