Updated recall warning: voluntary and precautionary frozen dairy products recall due to potential health hazard

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, July 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur cooperative is updating its notice of voluntary and preventive recall of frozen dairy products to the items below, produced at the Lachute, Qc (1852) plant. This update is a follow-up to additional information obtained during our investigation regarding frozen dairy products mainly intended for food service customers and for commercial use. No cases of discomfort or injury have been reported.

This update affects only the following products.

Brand Product Format UPC Code « Lot number » Idéale Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12707 LOT : 19136 LOT : 19137 LOT : 19143 LOT : 19144 Idéale Chocolate Chip Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12725 LOT : 19136 Idéale Strawberry Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12711 LOT : 19184 Idéale Chocolate Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12708 LOT : 19172 LOT : 19137 Idéale Butterscotch Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12709 LOT :19137 Idéale Green tea Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12730 LOT : 19143 Idéale Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12723 LOT : 19137 Idéale Mango Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12729 LOT : 19164 Iceberg Premium Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 13300 LOT : 19164 LOT : 19171 LOT : 19136 LOT : 19143 Originale Augustin Frozen yogurt slice 48 X 145 ml. 74276 13503 LOT 19186

Agropur has asked all of its clients to remove the products from their shelves and inventory. We have contacted the CFIA, which is overseeing the precautionary voluntary recall.

Agropur offers consumers to contact their Consumer Services toll-free at 1-800-501-1150 for questions. Food service customers with one of the products affected by this update of this recall notice may report it to the wholesaler where they made their purchase for a refund.

There have been no reports of discomfort or injury. Agropur is committed to providing high quality products and the safety and satisfaction of our consumers is our top priority. We are taking this voluntary action out of an abundance of caution.

Consumer Service information: 1-800-501-1150 or see the details on the agropur.com website.

SOURCE Agropur

For further information: Source and media contact: Diane Jubinville, Director, Public Relations & External Communications, (450) 878-2943, diane.jubinville@agropur.com

