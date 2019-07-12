UPDATED - Media Advisory - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, to attend DFC's 2019 Annual General Meeting Français
Jul 12, 2019, 12:09 ET
***The following updates have been made to the 2019 DFC Annual General Meeting program since this advisory was circulated July 10th:
- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, is now scheduled to speak July 16th at 8:15 am (Central Standard Time). Her address will be livestreamed HERE.
- The Honourable Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Official Opposition, is now scheduled to speak July 17th at 11:05 am (Central Standard Time). His address will be livestreamed HERE.
- To download a copy of the final agenda, please CLICK HERE.
OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - More than 200 dairy farmers from across the country will gather for two days in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, with the aim of continuing to move the dairy industry forward. This year's theme, Opportunities for Success, sets the stage for important discussions on how dairy farmers will collectively address issues affecting the future of the dairy industry.
The annual general meeting's program will feature presentations from industry experts on topics such as global market drivers and the dairy value chain, as well as the evolution of the Blue Cow logo initiative. The final agenda will be available shortly.
For more information, please visit www.dfc2019agm.ca and follow the conversation online using #DFC_AGM2019. To view a livestream of the first day of the AGM, please CLICK HERE to register.
WHEN
- July 16th: 8:00 am – 4:50 pm
- July 17th: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
WHO
- Pierre Lampron, President, Dairy Farmers of Canada
- Christophe Lafougère, Managing Director, GIRA Consultancy and Research
- Michael Aucoin, President, Operations Canada, Agropur
- Kevin Marsh, Dairy Category Manager, Federated Co-operatives Limited
- Jonathan Laflamme, Executive Director – Sales, Cineplex Canada
WHERE
Delta Bessborough Hotel – Adam Ballroom
601 Spadina Crescent East
Saskatoon, SK
ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA
Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canada's farmers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the Canadian dairy sector, today and in the future. It works to maintain policies that foster the viability of Canadian dairy farming and promote dairy products and their health benefits.
