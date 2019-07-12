UPDATED - Media Advisory - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, to attend DFC's 2019 Annual General Meeting

***The following updates have been made to the 2019 DFC Annual General Meeting program since this advisory was circulated July 10th:

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, is now scheduled to speak July 16 th at 8:15 am (Central Standard Time) . Her address will be livestreamed HERE.

The Honourable Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Official Opposition, is now scheduled to speak July 17 th at 11:05 am (Central Standard Time) . His address will be livestreamed HERE.

To download a copy of the final agenda, please CLICK HERE.

OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - More than 200 dairy farmers from across the country will gather for two days in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, with the aim of continuing to move the dairy industry forward. This year's theme, Opportunities for Success, sets the stage for important discussions on how dairy farmers will collectively address issues affecting the future of the dairy industry.

The annual general meeting's program will feature presentations from industry experts on topics such as global market drivers and the dairy value chain, as well as the evolution of the Blue Cow logo initiative. The final agenda will be available shortly.

For more information, please visit www.dfc2019agm.ca and follow the conversation online using #DFC_AGM2019. To view a livestream of the first day of the AGM, please CLICK HERE to register.

WHEN

July 16 th : 8:00 am – 4:50 pm

: – July 17 th: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

WHO

Pierre Lampron , President, Dairy Farmers of Canada

, President, Dairy Farmers of Christophe Lafougère, Managing Director, GIRA Consultancy and Research

and Research Michael Aucoin , President, Operations Canada, Agropur

, President, Operations Canada, Agropur Kevin Marsh , Dairy Category Manager, Federated Co-operatives Limited

, Dairy Category Manager, Federated Co-operatives Limited Jonathan Laflamme , Executive Director – Sales, Cineplex Canada

WHERE

Delta Bessborough Hotel – Adam Ballroom

601 Spadina Crescent East

Saskatoon, SK



ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canada's farmers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the Canadian dairy sector, today and in the future. It works to maintain policies that foster the viability of Canadian dairy farming and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

For further information: Michel Hachey, Assistant Director, Communications, michel.hachey@dfc-plc.ca, 613 236-9997 ext. 2791

