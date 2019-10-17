Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français

Oct 17, 2019, 21:11 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warnings issued on October 11, 15, and 16, 2019 have been updated to include additional product information as well as corrected information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation. The corrections are marked by an asterisk (*) below.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.  Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Steakhouse Select

Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, (Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned)

1 kg (retail weight)

628915014297

BB 2018 DE 31*

Sold at Walmart in Ontario and Alberta

None – Karlovo Inc.

Bulgarian Style Kufteta – All Beef *

6 count

None

LOT#32B
21.06.19

 

Best Before:
20.11.2019 *

Sold at Karlovo Inc., 8 Six Point Rd., Etobicoke, ON

None – Paesano Foods

Striploin

Variable (sold clerk-served)

 

N/A

All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019

Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON

None – Paesano Foods

Ribeye

Variable (sold clerk-served)

 

N/A

All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019

Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON

None – Paesano Foods

New York Strip Steaks

Variable (vacuum packaged)

N/A

All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019

Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON

None – Paesano Foods

Boneless Rib Steak

 

Variable (vacuum packaged)

N/A

All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019

Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON

CMP Meats

"Eef" Chuck Roll (Blade Eye) Whole

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starting with 0 200419

All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 17, 2019

Sold at CMP Meats, 2255 St. Clair Ave W. Toronto, ON

Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe

Boneless Beef Blades Chuck Rolls

Variable

N/A

All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019

Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON

Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe

Beef Briskets

Variable

N/A

All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019

Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON

Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe

Beef Bavettes Flap Meat

Variable

N/A

All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 11, 2019

Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON

Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe

Boneless Beef Blades Chuck Rolls

Variable

N/A

All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019

Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON

Our Butcher Shop

Beef Rump Roast - Outside Round Canada AA or Higher

Variable

Starting with 221796

All Best Before dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019

Sold at Our Butcher Shop, 1070 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill, ON

None - The Butcher and the Baker

Extra Lean Ground Beef

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from July 8, 2019 up to and including September 28, 2019

Sold at The Butcher and the Baker, 26 Wellington St., Stratford, ON

None - The Butcher and the Baker

Outside Round Roast

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from July 8, 2019 up to and including September 28, 2019

Sold at The Butcher and the Baker, 26 Wellington St., Stratford, ON

Nations Fresh Food Market

Beef Bone In Hind Shank

Variable

N/A

Sold from June 25, 2019 up to and including July 2, 2019

Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 1980 St Clair Ave. W., Unit 201, Toronto, ON

Sullivan's Butcher Shop

Striploin

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including July 31, 2019

Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON

Sullivan's Butcher Shop

Roast

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including July 31, 2019

Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON

Sullivan's Butcher Shop

Hamburger

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019

Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON

Sullivan's Butcher Shop

Steak and Onion Sausage

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019

Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON

None - Cumbraes of Dundas

Ground Beef

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 27, 2018

Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON

None - Cumbraes of Dundas

Stewing Beef

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019

Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON

None - Cumbraes of Dundas

Beef Blade Roast

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019

Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON

None – The Hungary Butcher

Unlabelled  (beef flank steak)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 16, 2019

Sold at The Hungary Butcher, 892 Dundas St., London, ON

None – The Hungary Butcher

Unlabelled  (beef butt tenders)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from June 21, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019

Sold at The Hungary Butcher, 892 Dundas St., London, ON

Frabert's Fresh Food

Striploin Steak

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 261010

All Packed On dates from 19 MAY 09 up to and including 19 JUN 01 AND 19 AUG 03 up to and including 19 AUG 18

Sold at Frabert's Fresh Food, 105 Queen St. W., Unit 3, Fergus, ON

None – Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli

Beef Brisket

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 18, 2018

Sold at Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli, 6144 Mcleod Rd., Niagara Falls, ON

None – Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli

Ground Beef

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 16, 2019

Sold at Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli, 6144 Mcleod Rd., Niagara Falls, ON

Starsky

Striploin Steak

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018

Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON

Starsky

Veal Inside Roast

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018

Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON

Starsky

Veal Shank Bone In

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018

Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON

The Garden Basket

Hormone & Antibiotic Free Boneless Cross Rib Pot Roast

Variable

Starts with 0 203004

All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

Hormone & Antibiotic Free Boneless Stewing Beef Cubes

Variable

Starts with 0 203005

All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

Hormone & Antibiotic Free Rump Oven Roast

Variable

Starts with 0 203007

All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019, AND from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON

The Garden Basket

Hormone & Antibiotic Free Grilling Sirloin Flap Steak (T Bone Tails)

Variable

Starts with 0 203093

All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019, AND from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019

Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON

None – Cataldi Fresh Market

Unlabelled (capless rib steak)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All units sold from July 2, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019

Sold at Cataldi Fresh Market, 140 Woodbridge Ave., Vaughan, ON

None - Oceans Fresh Food Market

Beef Back Ribs Cut From Grade A or Higher

Variable

Starting with 208266

All Packed On dates of 19.JN.18 up to and including 19.JN.25  

Oceans Fresh Food Market, 4557 Hurontario St.,

Mississauga, ON

Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 100/50 g

10 kg

None

Lot code# 282
Pack Date: Oct 9/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g

60 kg

None

Lot code # 297
Pack Date: Oct 14/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g

55 kg

None

Lot 304
Pack Date: Oct 31/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g

10 kg

None

Lot 309
Pack Date: Nov 5/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50g

120 kg

None

Lot 323
Pack Date: Nov 19/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g

105 kg

None

Lot 331
Pack Date: Nov 27/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g

60 kg

None

Lot 333
Pack Date: Nov 29/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g

5 kg

None

Lot 268
Pack Date: Sept 25/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g

70 kg

None

Lot 271
Pack Date: Sept 28/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g

15 kg

None

Lot 289
Pack Date: Oct 16/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g

5 kg

None

Lot 291
Pack Date: Oct 18/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g

15 kg

None

Lot 303
Pack Date: Oct 30/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine- 44/113 g

10 kg

None

Lot 309
Pack Date: Nov 5/18

Ontario

Royal Crown Meats

Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g

5 kg

None

Lot 333
Pack Date: Nov 29/18

Ontario

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

