Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warnings issued on October 11, 15, and 16, 2019 have been updated to include additional product information as well as corrected information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation. The corrections are marked by an asterisk (*) below.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Steakhouse Select Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, (Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned) 1 kg (retail weight) 628915014297 BB 2018 DE 31* Sold at Walmart in Ontario and Alberta None – Karlovo Inc. Bulgarian Style Kufteta – All Beef * 6 count None LOT#32B

21.06.19 Best Before:

20.11.2019 * Sold at Karlovo Inc., 8 Six Point Rd., Etobicoke, ON None – Paesano Foods Striploin Variable (sold clerk-served) N/A All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019 Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON None – Paesano Foods Ribeye Variable (sold clerk-served) N/A All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019 Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON None – Paesano Foods New York Strip Steaks Variable (vacuum packaged) N/A All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019 Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON None – Paesano Foods Boneless Rib Steak Variable (vacuum packaged) N/A All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019 Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON CMP Meats "Eef" Chuck Roll (Blade Eye) Whole Variable (sold clerk-served) Starting with 0 200419 All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 17, 2019 Sold at CMP Meats, 2255 St. Clair Ave W. Toronto, ON Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe Boneless Beef Blades Chuck Rolls Variable N/A All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019 Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe Beef Briskets Variable N/A All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019 Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe Beef Bavettes Flap Meat Variable N/A All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 11, 2019 Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe Boneless Beef Blades Chuck Rolls Variable N/A All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019 Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON Our Butcher Shop Beef Rump Roast - Outside Round Canada AA or Higher Variable Starting with 221796 All Best Before dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019 Sold at Our Butcher Shop, 1070 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill, ON None - The Butcher and the Baker Extra Lean Ground Beef Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from July 8, 2019 up to and including September 28, 2019 Sold at The Butcher and the Baker, 26 Wellington St., Stratford, ON None - The Butcher and the Baker Outside Round Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from July 8, 2019 up to and including September 28, 2019 Sold at The Butcher and the Baker, 26 Wellington St., Stratford, ON Nations Fresh Food Market Beef Bone In Hind Shank Variable N/A Sold from June 25, 2019 up to and including July 2, 2019 Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 1980 St Clair Ave. W., Unit 201, Toronto, ON Sullivan's Butcher Shop Striploin Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including July 31, 2019 Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON Sullivan's Butcher Shop Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including July 31, 2019 Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON Sullivan's Butcher Shop Hamburger Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019 Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON Sullivan's Butcher Shop Steak and Onion Sausage Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019 Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON None - Cumbraes of Dundas Ground Beef Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 27, 2018 Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON None - Cumbraes of Dundas Stewing Beef Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019 Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON None - Cumbraes of Dundas Beef Blade Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019 Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON None – The Hungary Butcher Unlabelled (beef flank steak) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 16, 2019 Sold at The Hungary Butcher, 892 Dundas St., London, ON None – The Hungary Butcher Unlabelled (beef butt tenders) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 21, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019 Sold at The Hungary Butcher, 892 Dundas St., London, ON Frabert's Fresh Food Striploin Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 261010 All Packed On dates from 19 MAY 09 up to and including 19 JUN 01 AND 19 AUG 03 up to and including 19 AUG 18 Sold at Frabert's Fresh Food, 105 Queen St. W., Unit 3, Fergus, ON None – Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli Beef Brisket Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 18, 2018 Sold at Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli, 6144 Mcleod Rd., Niagara Falls, ON None – Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli Ground Beef Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 16, 2019 Sold at Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli, 6144 Mcleod Rd., Niagara Falls, ON Starsky Striploin Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018 Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON Starsky Veal Inside Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018 Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON Starsky Veal Shank Bone In Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018 Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON The Garden Basket Hormone & Antibiotic Free Boneless Cross Rib Pot Roast Variable Starts with 0 203004 All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON The Garden Basket Hormone & Antibiotic Free Boneless Stewing Beef Cubes Variable Starts with 0 203005 All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON The Garden Basket Hormone & Antibiotic Free Rump Oven Roast Variable Starts with 0 203007 All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019, AND from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON The Garden Basket Hormone & Antibiotic Free Grilling Sirloin Flap Steak (T Bone Tails) Variable Starts with 0 203093 All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019, AND from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON None – Cataldi Fresh Market Unlabelled (capless rib steak) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from July 2, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019 Sold at Cataldi Fresh Market, 140 Woodbridge Ave., Vaughan, ON None - Oceans Fresh Food Market Beef Back Ribs Cut From Grade A or Higher Variable Starting with 208266 All Packed On dates of 19.JN.18 up to and including 19.JN.25 Oceans Fresh Food Market, 4557 Hurontario St., Mississauga, ON

Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 100/50 g 10 kg None Lot code# 282

Pack Date: Oct 9/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g 60 kg None Lot code # 297

Pack Date: Oct 14/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g 55 kg None Lot 304

Pack Date: Oct 31/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g 10 kg None Lot 309

Pack Date: Nov 5/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50g 120 kg None Lot 323

Pack Date: Nov 19/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g 105 kg None Lot 331

Pack Date: Nov 27/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g 60 kg None Lot 333

Pack Date: Nov 29/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g 5 kg None Lot 268

Pack Date: Sept 25/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g 70 kg None Lot 271

Pack Date: Sept 28/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g 15 kg None Lot 289

Pack Date: Oct 16/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g 5 kg None Lot 291

Pack Date: Oct 18/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g 15 kg None Lot 303

Pack Date: Oct 30/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine- 44/113 g 10 kg None Lot 309

Pack Date: Nov 5/18 Ontario Royal Crown Meats Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g 5 kg None Lot 333

Pack Date: Nov 29/18 Ontario

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

