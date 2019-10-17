Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français
Oct 17, 2019, 21:11 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warnings issued on October 11, 15, and 16, 2019 have been updated to include additional product information as well as corrected information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation. The corrections are marked by an asterisk (*) below.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Steakhouse Select
|
Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, (Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned)
|
1 kg (retail weight)
|
628915014297
|
BB 2018 DE 31*
|
Sold at Walmart in Ontario and Alberta
|
None – Karlovo Inc.
|
Bulgarian Style Kufteta – All Beef *
|
6 count
|
None
|
LOT#32B
Best Before:
|
Sold at Karlovo Inc., 8 Six Point Rd., Etobicoke, ON
|
None – Paesano Foods
|
Striploin
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
N/A
|
All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019
|
Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON
|
None – Paesano Foods
|
Ribeye
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
N/A
|
All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019
|
Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON
|
None – Paesano Foods
|
New York Strip Steaks
|
Variable (vacuum packaged)
|
N/A
|
All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019
|
Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON
|
None – Paesano Foods
|
Boneless Rib Steak
|
Variable (vacuum packaged)
|
N/A
|
All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019
|
Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON
|
CMP Meats
|
"Eef" Chuck Roll (Blade Eye) Whole
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starting with 0 200419
|
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 17, 2019
|
Sold at CMP Meats, 2255 St. Clair Ave W. Toronto, ON
|
Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe
|
Boneless Beef Blades Chuck Rolls
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
|
Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON
|
Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe
|
Beef Briskets
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
|
Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON
|
Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe
|
Beef Bavettes Flap Meat
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 11, 2019
|
Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON
|
Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe
|
Boneless Beef Blades Chuck Rolls
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
|
Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON
|
Our Butcher Shop
|
Beef Rump Roast - Outside Round Canada AA or Higher
|
Variable
|
Starting with 221796
|
All Best Before dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019
|
Sold at Our Butcher Shop, 1070 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill, ON
|
None - The Butcher and the Baker
|
Extra Lean Ground Beef
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from July 8, 2019 up to and including September 28, 2019
|
Sold at The Butcher and the Baker, 26 Wellington St., Stratford, ON
|
None - The Butcher and the Baker
|
Outside Round Roast
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from July 8, 2019 up to and including September 28, 2019
|
Sold at The Butcher and the Baker, 26 Wellington St., Stratford, ON
|
Nations Fresh Food Market
|
Beef Bone In Hind Shank
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
Sold from June 25, 2019 up to and including July 2, 2019
|
Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 1980 St Clair Ave. W., Unit 201, Toronto, ON
|
Sullivan's Butcher Shop
|
Striploin
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including July 31, 2019
|
Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON
|
Sullivan's Butcher Shop
|
Roast
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including July 31, 2019
|
Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON
|
Sullivan's Butcher Shop
|
Hamburger
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
|
Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON
|
Sullivan's Butcher Shop
|
Steak and Onion Sausage
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
|
Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON
|
None - Cumbraes of Dundas
|
Ground Beef
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 27, 2018
|
Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON
|
None - Cumbraes of Dundas
|
Stewing Beef
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
|
Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON
|
None - Cumbraes of Dundas
|
Beef Blade Roast
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
|
Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON
|
None – The Hungary Butcher
|
Unlabelled (beef flank steak)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 16, 2019
|
Sold at The Hungary Butcher, 892 Dundas St., London, ON
|
None – The Hungary Butcher
|
Unlabelled (beef butt tenders)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 21, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019
|
Sold at The Hungary Butcher, 892 Dundas St., London, ON
|
Frabert's Fresh Food
|
Striploin Steak
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 261010
|
All Packed On dates from 19 MAY 09 up to and including 19 JUN 01 AND 19 AUG 03 up to and including 19 AUG 18
|
Sold at Frabert's Fresh Food, 105 Queen St. W., Unit 3, Fergus, ON
|
None – Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli
|
Beef Brisket
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 18, 2018
|
Sold at Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli, 6144 Mcleod Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
|
None – Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli
|
Ground Beef
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 16, 2019
|
Sold at Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli, 6144 Mcleod Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
|
Starsky
|
Striploin Steak
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
|
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
|
Starsky
|
Veal Inside Roast
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
|
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
|
Starsky
|
Veal Shank Bone In
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
|
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Hormone & Antibiotic Free Boneless Cross Rib Pot Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 203004
|
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Hormone & Antibiotic Free Boneless Stewing Beef Cubes
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 203005
|
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Hormone & Antibiotic Free Rump Oven Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 203007
|
All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019, AND from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON
|
The Garden Basket
|
Hormone & Antibiotic Free Grilling Sirloin Flap Steak (T Bone Tails)
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 203093
|
All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019, AND from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019
|
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON
|
None – Cataldi Fresh Market
|
Unlabelled (capless rib steak)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All units sold from July 2, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
|
Sold at Cataldi Fresh Market, 140 Woodbridge Ave., Vaughan, ON
|
None - Oceans Fresh Food Market
|
Beef Back Ribs Cut From Grade A or Higher
|
Variable
|
Starting with 208266
|
All Packed On dates of 19.JN.18 up to and including 19.JN.25
|
Oceans Fresh Food Market, 4557 Hurontario St.,
Mississauga, ON
Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 100/50 g
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot code# 282
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g
|
60 kg
|
None
|
Lot code # 297
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g
|
55 kg
|
None
|
Lot 304
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 309
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50g
|
120 kg
|
None
|
Lot 323
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g
|
105 kg
|
None
|
Lot 331
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g
|
60 kg
|
None
|
Lot 333
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
|
5 kg
|
None
|
Lot 268
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
|
70 kg
|
None
|
Lot 271
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
|
15 kg
|
None
|
Lot 289
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
|
5 kg
|
None
|
Lot 291
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
|
15 kg
|
None
|
Lot 303
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine- 44/113 g
|
10 kg
|
None
|
Lot 309
|
Ontario
|
Royal Crown Meats
|
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
|
5 kg
|
None
|
Lot 333
|
Ontario
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
