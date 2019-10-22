Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français
Oct 22, 2019, 21:14 ET
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2W5JT6F
OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 21, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Village Meat
|
Boneless
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
All "Packed On"
|
Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
|
Village Meat
|
Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
All "Packed On"
|
Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
|
Village Meat
|
Beef Stew
|
Variable
|
N/A
|
All "Packed On"
|
Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
|
The Friendly
|
Beef Stir Fry
|
Variable
|
Starts with
|
All units sold from
|
Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
|
The Friendly
|
Stew Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with
|
All units sold from
|
Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
|
None - PAT
|
Premium
|
Variable
|
Starts with
|
All units sold from
|
Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
|
None - PAT Oriental Supermarket
|
Black Angus
|
Variable
|
Starts with
|
All units sold from
|
Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
|
None - PAT Oriental Supermarket
|
Black Angus
|
Variable
|
Starts with
|
All units sold from
|
Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
|
None - The Meat Department
|
Petite Tender
|
Variable
|
Variable
|
All "Packed on" dates
|
Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
|
None - The Meat Department
|
Beef Blade
|
Variable
|
Variable
|
All "Packed on" dates
|
Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
|
Top Meadow
|
Frozen Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 201202
|
All "Packed-on" dates
|
Sold at Organic Garage stores in Ontario
|
None – Btrust
|
Beef Small
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 208212
|
All best before dates
|
Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON
|
None – Btrust Supermarket
|
Fresh Veal
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 208209
|
All best before dates
|
Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON
|
None – PAT Thornhill Ltd.
|
Flat Iron
|
Variable
|
None
|
All Best Before dates
|
Sold at PAT Thornhill Ltd., 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill, ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
Share this article