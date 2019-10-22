Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2W5JT6F 

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 21, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.  Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Village Meat
Product and
Deli

Boneless
Blade Steak

Variable
(sold
clerk-
served)

N/A

All "Packed On"
dates from 03JUN19
up to and including
10JUN19

Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON

Village Meat
Product and
Deli

Ground Beef
Or Pork

Variable
(sold
clerk-
served)

N/A

All "Packed On"
dates from 03JUN19
up to and including
10JUN19

Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON

Village Meat
Product and
Deli

Beef Stew

Variable
(sold
clerk-
served)

N/A

All "Packed On"
dates from 03JUN19
up to and including
10JUN19

Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON

The Friendly
Butcher

Beef Stir Fry

Variable
(sold
clerk-
served)

Starts with
2 201021

All units sold from
June 20, 2019 up to
and including June
30, 2019

Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

The Friendly
Butcher

Stew Beef

Variable
(sold
clerk-
served)

Starts with
2 201007

All units sold from
June 20, 2019 up to
and including June
30, 2019

Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

None - PAT
Oriental
Supermarket

Premium
Sliced Beef
Short

Variable

Starts with
0 244255

All units sold from
June 12, 2019 up to
and including June
27, 2019

Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON

None - PAT Oriental Supermarket

Black Angus
Beef Eye
Round Chunk

Variable

Starts with
0 244651

All units sold from
June 12, 2019 up to
and including June
27, 2019

Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON

None - PAT Oriental Supermarket

Black Angus
Beef Shank

Variable

Starts with
0 244681

All units sold from
June 12, 2019  up to
and including June
27, 2019

Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON

None - The Meat Department

Petite Tender

Variable
(sold
clerk-
served)

Variable

All "Packed on" dates
from 29.05.19 up to
and including
14.06.19

Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON

None - The Meat Department

Beef Blade
Roast

Variable
(sold
clerk-
served)

Variable

All "Packed on" dates
from 28.05.19 to
14.06.19

Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON

Top Meadow

Frozen Beef
Back Ribs

Variable

Starts with 0 201202

All "Packed-on" dates
from 2019.JL.19 up
to and including
2019.AU.30

Sold at Organic Garage stores in Ontario

None – Btrust
Supermarket

Beef Small
Shank

Variable
(sold
clerk-
served)

Starts with 0 208212

All best before dates
from 2019.JUN.26 up
to and including
2019.JUL.03

Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON

None – Btrust Supermarket

Fresh Veal
Flank
Boneless

Variable
(sold
clerk-served)

Starts with 0 208209

All best before dates
from 2019.JUN.26 up
to and including
2019.JUL.03

Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON

None – PAT Thornhill Ltd.

Flat Iron
Slices

Variable

None

All Best Before dates
from 06/14/2019 up
to and including
06/21/2019

Sold at PAT Thornhill Ltd., 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill, ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

