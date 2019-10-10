Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français
Oct 10, 2019, 01:37 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 7, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.
Recalled products – Consumer
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Buckingham Meat Market
|
Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 17 to 22, 2019 inclusively
|
Sold at 28 Buckingham St, Oshawa ON
|
Buckingham Meat Market
|
Sirloin steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from Nov 6 to Dec 1, 2018 inclusively
|
Sold at 28 Buckingham St, Oshawa ON
|
Buckingham Meat Market
|
Sirloin Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from Nov to Dec 1, 2018 inclusively
|
Sold at 28 Buckingham St, Oshawa ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef grilling back ribs
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0215898
|
Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/11/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N Hamilton ON,
Fortinos, 35 Worthington Ave, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef grilling back ribs
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0211553
|
Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/11/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON,
Fortinos ,35 Worthington Ave. Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Bnls beef flank steaks
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200109
|
Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/14/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef flank steak London broil
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0206508
|
Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/14/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Top sirloin premium oven roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200114
|
Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/18/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Top sirloin grilling stk bnls
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200104
|
Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/18/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Top sirloin grilling stk cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0205008
|
Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/18/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200304
|
Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground x lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200306
|
Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground lean cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200312
|
Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground x/lean cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0207306
|
Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground regular
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200300
|
Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground regular cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200301
|
Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef/veal/pork ground lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200305
|
Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19
|
Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef point bnls flat
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200253
|
Sold from 6/20/2019 to 08/03/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
Fortinos, 35 Worthington Ave, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef tenderloin grilling steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200107
|
Sold from 6/17/19 to 08/03/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON
Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Tenderloin premium oven roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200111
|
Sold from 6/17/19 to 08/03/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON
Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Bacon wrapped beef tenderloin
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0215017
|
Sold from 6/17/19 to 08/03/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON
Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200304
|
Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON
Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground x lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200306
|
Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON
Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground lean cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200312
|
Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON
Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground x/lean cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0207306
|
Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON
Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground regular
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200300
|
Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON
Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground regular cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200301
|
Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON
Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef/veal/pork ground lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200305
|
Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON
Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Outside round oven roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200003
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON
|
Fortinos
|
Outside round marinating steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200004
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON
|
Fortinos
|
Rump oven roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200016
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON
|
Fortinos
|
Boneless stewing beef cube
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200307
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/19/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON
|
Fortinos
|
Stewing beef cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200311
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200304
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground x lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200306
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground lean cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200312
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground x/lean cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0207306
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground regular
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200300
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground regular cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200301
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef/veal/pork ground lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200305
|
Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19
|
Sold at:
Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON
|
Fortinos
|
Inside round oven roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200006
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Inside round fast fry
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200010
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Inside rnd marinat ctlt cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0206445
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef hip stir fry strips
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200032
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef fondue cubes bourguinne
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0206510
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Inside round marinating steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200007
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef fondue cubes
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0206510
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Boneless stewing beef cube
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200307
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Stewing beef cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200311
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200304
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground x lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200306
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground lean cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200312
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground x/lean cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0207306
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground regular
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200300
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef ground regular cp
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200301
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef/veal/pork ground lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200305
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON
|
Fortinos
|
Veal shank boneless sc
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0212201
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Veal stew boneless sc
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0214416
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Veal stew bnls
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200551
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Veal ground lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0216179
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Veal ground extra lean sc
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0214344
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Veal ground sc
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0211430
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Beef/veal/pork ground lean
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200305
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Veal shank centre slice
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200545
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Veal shank knuckle bone w/meat
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0200546
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Veal shank centre sc
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0213965
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Veal shank osso bucco
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0214347
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
Fortinos
|
Center cut osso bucco - 6 inch bone
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0236947
|
Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19
|
Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON
|
The Meat House
|
Boneless Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with
0 200106
|
All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including Oct 9,2019
|
Sold from The Meat House, 963 Albion Rd, Etobicoke ON, M9V 1A6
|
Nations
|
Beef prime rib steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 208244
|
Sold between June 19-20, 2019
|
2933 Eglinton Ave W., Mississauga ON
|
Nations
|
Beef rib eye steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 208210
|
Sold between June 19-20, 2019
|
2933 Eglinton Ave W., Mississauga ON
|
Adonis
|
Beef brisket steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with
0 202432
|
Sold between June 11 – 17, 2019
|
1240 Eglinton Ave W., Mississauga ON
|
Commisso Meat
|
Rib steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold between June 12-16, 2019
|
1004 Burnhamthorpe Rd E., Mississauga ON
|
Mount Brydges Abattoir
|
Flank Steak (Fresh or Frozen)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Code: 977
Packed On: 06/11/2019 – 06/29/2019
|
Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON
|
Mount Brydges Abattoir
|
Beef Tenderloin
(Fresh or Frozen)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Code: 13
Packed On:
06/18/2019- 06/29/2019
|
Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON
|
Mount Brydges Abattoir
|
Brisket (Fresh)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Code: 52
Packed On:
06/19/2019 – 06/29/2019
|
Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON
|
Mount Brydges Abattoir
|
Corned Beef
(Fresh)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Code:245
Packed On:
06/19/2019 – 06/29/2019
|
Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON
|
Mount Brydges Abattoir
|
Beef Liver (Fresh or Frozen)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Code: 14
Packed On:
06/03/2019 – 06/29/2019
|
Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON
|
Mount Brydges Abattoir
|
Beef Tongue (Fresh or Frozen)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Code: 22
Packed On:
06/04/2019- 06/29/2019
|
Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON
|
Mount Brydges Abattoir
|
T- Bone Steaks (Fresh or Frozen)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Code: 1
Packed On:
11/21/2018 – 12/1/2018
|
Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON
|
Mount Brydges Abattoir
|
New York Striploin Steak (Fresh or Frozen)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Code: 4
Packed On:
11/21/2018- 12/1/2018
|
Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON
|
Farmway Foods
|
Beef Diced 3/4" 1lb/Vp 12vp/Bx Farmway Product of Ontario
|
12 x 1 lb
|
None
|
June 5/19 and June 14/19
(PLU: 960730)
|
Ontario
|
Alzahraa Halal Meat
|
Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 202001
|
06/12/19 to 06/19/19
|
Sold at Alzahraa Halal Meat, 2032 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough ON, M1R 2Z3
|
Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.
|
Fresh Rib Eye Steaks
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 13, 2019 to July 1, 2019
|
Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON
|
Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.
|
Fresh Short Rib Roasts
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 13, 2019 to July 1, 2019
|
Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON
|
Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.
|
Fresh Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 13, 2019 to July 6, 2019
|
Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON
|
Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.
|
Fresh Bottom Round Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 18, 2019 to July 6, 2019
|
Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON
|
Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.
|
Fresh Short Rib Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 1, 2018
|
Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON
|
Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.
|
Fresh Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 1, 2018
|
Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON
|
D&A Fine Meats Ltd.
|
Roasted Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 11 to 18, 2019
|
D&A Fine Meats Ltd., 1885 Paris St, Sudbury ON
|
I Butcher Inc.
|
Boneless Beef Inside Round (clerk served)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from May 31 through June 6, 2019
|
4265 Thomas Alton Blvd. #11, Burlington, ON
|
I Butcher Inc.
|
Boneless Beef Eye of Round (clerk served)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from May 31 through June 6, 2019
|
4265 Thomas Alton Blvd. #11, Burlington, ON
|
Halal Meat Market
|
Medium Ground Veal (clerk served)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 10 through June 16, 2019
|
754 Queenston Rd, Hamilton ON
|
Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store
|
Boneless Beef Hind Shank (clerk served)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from December 5 to December 10, 2018
|
544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON
|
Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store
|
Beef Marrow Bones (clerk served)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019
|
544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON
|
Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store
|
Beef Short Loins (clerk served)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019
|
544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON
|
Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store
|
Boneless Beef Clod (clerk served)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019
|
544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON
|
Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store
|
Beef Marrow Bones Center Cut (clerk served)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019
|
544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON
|
Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store
|
Beef Liver (clerk served)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019
|
544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON
|
None
|
Beef – Shank (clerk served)
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0 200066
|
All units sold from June 3 up to and including June 13, 2019
|
Afro Caribbean Foods
2121 Jane St,
Toronto ON
|
None
|
Beef – Shank
(clerk served)
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0 200066
|
All units sold from June 20 up to and including June 27, 2019
|
Afro Caribbean Foods
2121 Jane St,
Toronto ON
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Steak Tourn. N/B Ins.Round
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201450
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Steak Tourn. N/B Ins.Rnd F
|
Variable
|
Starts with 203722
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bnls Top Sirloin Roast Reg
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201028
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
French Steak Ins.Round B/S
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201452
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Pepper Steak Ins.Round B/S
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201455
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
French Steak Ins.Round Fam
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201476
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Pepper Steak Ins.Round
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201438
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
French Steak Ins.Round Reg
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201449
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Pepper Steak Ins.Round Fam
|
Variable
|
Starts with 203719
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Striploin Premium Oven Rst
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201025
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Barded French Rst Ins.Rnd
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201446
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Shank Osso Bucco
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201221
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Marrow Bone Prev Frzn
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235906
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Chinese Fondue Reg
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201424
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Fondue Cubes Ins.Round
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201408
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bourguignon Cubes(Hip) Fam
|
Variable
|
Starts with 271117
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Brochette Cube Ins.Round
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201425
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bourguignon Cubes(Hip) Reg
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201407
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bnls Stewing Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201216
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bnls Stewing Beef F/P
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201237
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bnls Cross Rib Roast Reg
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201213
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
X-Lean Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201024
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Extra Lean Ground Beef F/P
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201709
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Steak Eur Bot Blade Bnls
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201229
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bone In Euro.Chuck Pot Rst
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201208
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Lean Ground Beef/Pork/Veal
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201023
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Medium Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201021
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Medium Ground Beef Fam.
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201238
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Lean Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201020
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Lean Ground Beef Fam.Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201710
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Wing Grilling Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201016
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
T-Bone Grilling Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201015
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
T-Bone Grilling Steak F/P
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201049
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Ins.Round Sandw.Cutl.Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201014
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Ins.Rnd Sandw.Cutlet Fam
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201042
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Tender.Steak From Rnd Reg
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201013
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Tender.Steak From Rnd Fam
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235904
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Tenderloin Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201012
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Strip Loin Steak Reg
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201010
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Strip Loin Steak B/S
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201040
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Strip loin Steak VP
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235907
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bnls Top Sirloin Steak Fam
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201048
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Sirloin Tip Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201005
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Inside Round Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201002
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Alouette/Spinach Chse
|
Variable
|
Starts with 223355
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Pepper Tourn.Steak Ins.Rnd
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201483
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Pepper Tourn.Steak Ins.Rnd
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201485
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Sirloin Tip Oven Rst Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201026
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bnls Eur.Chuck Pot Rst Reg
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201228
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Grain F.Veal T-Bone Steaks
|
Variable
|
Starts with 242168
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
No Fat French Rst Ins.Rnd
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201491
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Veal Grain Lean Ground Reg
|
Variable
|
Starts with 202127
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Fresh Pork/Beef Sausage
|
Variable
|
Starts with 296752
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Top Sirloin Cap Steak Bnls
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212225
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Top Sirloin Grilling Medai
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212227
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Top Sirloin Grill Cube
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212302
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Tendrloin Premium Oven Rst
|
Variable
|
Starts with 212555
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Souvlaki Reg
|
Variable
|
Starts with 213134
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bf Pinwheel Veg./Chse/Ham
|
Variable
|
Starts with 213116
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Rosette Car/Chse/Spin
|
Variable
|
Starts with 223166
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
French Steak Seas.Ins.Rnd
|
Variable
|
Starts with 213324
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Adonis Shawar.French Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 231198
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Seas.Stk Tourn. N/B Ins.Rnd
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214341
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Seas.Beef Kabob W.Veget.
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214377
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Broch.Inside Rnd Veg.
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201409
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Strips Inside Round
|
Variable
|
Starts with 217485
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Inside Round/Steak Spices
|
Variable
|
Starts with 217650
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Brochette W/Veget.Fam
|
Variable
|
Starts with 217798
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Inside Rd Beef Strip Seas.
|
Variable
|
Starts with 224364
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Adon.Sharwarma Beef Strip
|
Variable
|
Starts with 231203
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Lean Ground Grain Veal Fam
|
Variable
|
Starts with 224505
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bnls Cap Off Top Sirl.Stk
|
Variable
|
Starts with 224506
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Flat Iron Steak Bistro
|
Variable
|
Starts with 225630
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Flat Iron Steak Bistr.Sais
|
Variable
|
Starts with 225633
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bf Chinese Fondue Unfroz
|
Variable
|
Starts with 226276
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Lean Ground Pork And Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 227206
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Lean Grnd Beef Patty 125g
|
Variable
|
Starts with 227598
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Ins.Round Pear Roast Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 228613
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Trimm.Pork-Beef-Chick.Cube
|
Variable
|
Starts with 228985
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Trimm.Pork-Beef-Veal Cube
|
Variable
|
Starts with 228986
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Ground Meat For Tourtiere
|
Variable
|
Starts with 230477
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Chedd-Bacon Beef Burg 125g
|
Variable
|
Starts with 231152
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Lean Ground Beef-Pork Mix
|
Variable
|
Starts with 231259
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Lean Ground Beef-Pork Fam.
|
Variable
|
Starts with 232138
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Inside Round Roast Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 231916
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Kafta Styl.Beef Kebab 125g
|
Variable
|
Starts with 232635
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Whole Beef Tenterloin Vac
|
Variable
|
Starts with 10431
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Marinated French Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 233727
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Marinated Beef Souvlaki
|
Variable
|
Starts with 233731
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Butt Tenderloin Vac
|
Variable
|
Starts with 233800
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Seasoned Beef Souvlaki
|
Variable
|
Starts with 233809
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bone-In Striploin Steak VP
|
Variable
|
Starts with 233907
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Bone-In Strip Loin Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 233908
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Milanese Sce Beef Ossobuco
|
Variable
|
Starts with 234019
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Lean Grnd Bf-Prk-Vl Econo.
|
Variable
|
Starts with 234108
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
B-In Strip Loin Roast Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 234247
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Stuffed Beef Alouette E.P
|
Variable
|
Starts with 234991
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Pinwheel E.P
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235012
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Marinated French Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235014
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Seas.Beef Pinwheel E.P
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235009
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Seasoned Beef Alouette
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235043
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Seas.Beef Alouettes Econo.
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235045
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Ins.Round French Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235426
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Strip Loin Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235523
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Tenderloin
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235526
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Sirloin Tip
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235529
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Lean Ground Pork-Beef E.P
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235547
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Seas.Beef Strips With Rice
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235578
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Seas.Beef Skewers Econo Pk
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235731
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Fondue Beef Cubes
|
Variable
|
Starts with 236954
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)
|
Beef Strip
|
Variable
|
Starts with 236955
|
All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019
|
Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
|
HelloFresh
|
Lean Ground Beef
|
250 g
|
None
|
LOT #1659
Best Before
19SE12
|
LOT #1659 was included in HelloFresh deliveries sent from September 22, 2019 up to and including September 25, 2019 to accounts in AB, BC, MB, ON, and SK
Best Before 19SE12 was included in HelloFresh deliveries sent from September 01, 2019 up to and including September 04, 2019 to accounts in AB, BC, ON, MB, and SK
|
HelloFresh
|
Lean Ground Beef
|
500 g
|
None
|
Best Before
2019.JN.30
19SE12
|
Best Before 2019.JN30 was included in HelloFresh deliveries sent from June 16, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019 to accounts in NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, and QC.
Best Before 19SE12 was included in HelloFresh deliveries sent from September 01, 2019 up to and including September 04, 2019 to accounts in AB, BC, ON, MB, and SK
Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
The Meat House
|
Boneless Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with
0 200106
|
Units sold on June 15, 17 and 18, 2019
|
Sold to Naijaa Restaurant, 2300 Finch Ave W #55, North York, ON M9M 2C6
|
Woodward Meat Purveyors
|
Beef diced hand cut AA
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 3-28/19
PLU 262040
|
Ontario
|
Woodward Meat Purveyors
|
Beef diced hand cut AA 1 in
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 3-28/19
PLU 262160
|
Ontario
|
Woodward Meat Purveyors
|
Beef fajita meat
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 3-28/19
PLU 184200
|
Ontario
|
Woodward Meat Purveyors
|
Beef inside skirt steak AAA peeled
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 3-17/19
PLU 153200
|
Ontario
|
Woodward Meat Purveyors
|
Beef skirt meat AA
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 3-17/19
PLU 164100
|
Ontario
|
Woodward Meat Purveyors
|
Beef skirt steak AAA 4 oz
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 3-17/19
PLU 256300
|
Ontario
|
Woodward Meat Purveyors
|
Veal shoulder clod blade eye grain fed bnls
|
Variable
|
None
|
June 13-21/19
PLU 588000
|
Ontario
|
Amir Quality Meats
|
Boneless Beef Diced Halal
|
Variable
|
None
|
19236BRG
Product code: 205C
|
The Pie Guyz 12-2120 N Park Dr, Brampton ON, L6S 0C9
|
Amir Quality Meats
|
Boneless Beef Diced Halal
|
Variable
|
None
|
19236BRG
Product code: 205C
|
Toronto Christian Resource Centre, 40 Oak St, Toronto ON, M5A 2C6
|
Sheridan Specialties
|
Beef Bavette Flank
|
Variable
|
None
|
19.JN.06
19.JN.17
19.JN.19
19.JU.07
19.JU.15
|
Restaurants in Ontario
|
Sheridan Specialties
|
Beef Blades
|
Variable
|
None
|
19.MA.31
19.JN.03
19.JN.04
19.JN.07
19.JN.10
19.JN.11
|
Restaurants in Ontario
|
Sheridan Specialties
|
Beef Burger 5 oz
|
Variable
|
None
|
19.MA.31
19.JN.03
19.JN.04
19.JN.07
19.JN.10
19.JN.11
|
Restaurants in Ontario
|
Sheridan Specialties
|
Beef Burger wagyu
|
Variable
|
None
|
19.MA.31
19.JN.03
19.JN.04
19.JN.07
19.JN.10
19.JN.11
|
Restaurants in Ontario
|
Sheridan Specialties
|
Beef Burger 8 oz
|
Variable
|
None
|
19.MA.31
19.JN.03
19.JN.04
19.JN.07
19.JN.10
19.JN.11
|
Restaurants in Ontario
|
Sheridan Specialties
|
Beef Minced Chuck 'n' Brisket
|
Variable
|
None
|
19.MA.31
19.JN.03
19.JN.04
19.JN.07
19.JN.10
19.JN.11
|
Restaurants in Ontario
|
Sheridan Specialties
|
Beef Petite Tenders
|
Variable
|
None
|
19.JN.11
19.JN.17
19.JN.18
19.JN.25
19.JN.27
|
Restaurants in Ontario
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
