Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution

Buckingham Meat Market Ground Beef Variable None Sold from June 17 to 22, 2019 inclusively Sold at 28 Buckingham St, Oshawa ON

Buckingham Meat Market Sirloin steak Variable None Sold from Nov 6 to Dec 1, 2018 inclusively Sold at 28 Buckingham St, Oshawa ON

Buckingham Meat Market Sirloin Roast Variable None Sold from Nov to Dec 1, 2018 inclusively Sold at 28 Buckingham St, Oshawa ON

Fortinos Beef grilling back ribs Variable Starts with 0215898 Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/11/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N Hamilton ON, Fortinos, 35 Worthington Ave, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef grilling back ribs Variable Starts with 0211553 Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/11/19 Sold at: Fortinos 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON, Fortinos ,35 Worthington Ave. Brampton ON

Fortinos Bnls beef flank steaks Variable Starts with 0200109 Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/14/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Beef flank steak London broil Variable Starts with 0206508 Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/14/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Top sirloin premium oven roast Variable Starts with 0200114 Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/18/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Top sirloin grilling stk bnls Variable Starts with 0200104 Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/18/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Top sirloin grilling stk cp Variable Starts with 0205008 Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/18/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Beef ground lean Variable Starts with 0200304 Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Beef ground x lean Variable Starts with 0200306 Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Beef ground lean cp Variable Starts with 0200312 Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Beef ground x/lean cp Variable Starts with 0207306 Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Beef ground regular Variable Starts with 0200300 Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Beef ground regular cp Variable Starts with 0200301 Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Beef/veal/pork ground lean Variable Starts with 0200305 Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos Beef point bnls flat Variable Starts with 0200253 Sold from 6/20/2019 to 08/03/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON Fortinos, 35 Worthington Ave, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef tenderloin grilling steak Variable Starts with 0200107 Sold from 6/17/19 to 08/03/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Tenderloin premium oven roast Variable Starts with 0200111 Sold from 6/17/19 to 08/03/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Bacon wrapped beef tenderloin Variable Starts with 0215017 Sold from 6/17/19 to 08/03/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Beef ground lean Variable Starts with 0200304 Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Beef ground x lean Variable Starts with 0200306 Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Beef ground lean cp Variable Starts with 0200312 Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Beef ground x/lean cp Variable Starts with 0207306 Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Beef ground regular Variable Starts with 0200300 Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Beef ground regular cp Variable Starts with 0200301 Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Beef/veal/pork ground lean Variable Starts with 0200305 Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Outside round oven roast Variable Starts with 0200003 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos Outside round marinating steak Variable Starts with 0200004 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos Rump oven roast Variable Starts with 0200016 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos Boneless stewing beef cube Variable Starts with 0200307 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/19/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos Stewing beef cp Variable Starts with 0200311 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos Beef ground lean Variable Starts with 0200304 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos Beef ground x lean Variable Starts with 0200306 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos Beef ground lean cp Variable Starts with 0200312 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos Beef ground x/lean cp Variable Starts with 0207306 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos Beef ground regular Variable Starts with 0200300 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington

Fortinos Beef ground regular cp Variable Starts with 0200301 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos Beef/veal/pork ground lean Variable Starts with 0200305 Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19 Sold at: Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos Inside round oven roast Variable Starts with 0200006 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Inside round fast fry Variable Starts with 0200010 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Inside rnd marinat ctlt cp Variable Starts with 0206445 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef hip stir fry strips Variable Starts with 0200032 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef fondue cubes bourguinne Variable Starts with 0206510 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Inside round marinating steak Variable Starts with 0200007 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef fondue cubes Variable Starts with 0206510 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Boneless stewing beef cube Variable Starts with 0200307 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Stewing beef cp Variable Starts with 0200311 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef ground lean Variable Starts with 0200304 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef ground x lean Variable Starts with 0200306 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef ground lean cp Variable Starts with 0200312 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef ground x/lean cp Variable Starts with 0207306 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef ground regular Variable Starts with 0200300 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef ground regular cp Variable Starts with 0200301 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Beef/veal/pork ground lean Variable Starts with 0200305 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19 Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos Veal shank boneless sc Variable Starts with 0212201 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Veal stew boneless sc Variable Starts with 0214416 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Veal stew bnls Variable Starts with 0200551 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Veal ground lean Variable Starts with 0216179 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Veal ground extra lean sc Variable Starts with 0214344 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Veal ground sc Variable Starts with 0211430 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Beef/veal/pork ground lean Variable Starts with 0200305 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Veal shank centre slice Variable Starts with 0200545 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Veal shank knuckle bone w/meat Variable Starts with 0200546 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Veal shank centre sc Variable Starts with 0213965 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Veal shank osso bucco Variable Starts with 0214347 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos Center cut osso bucco - 6 inch bone Variable Starts with 0236947 Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19 Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

The Meat House Boneless Beef Variable Starts with 0 200106 All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including Oct 9,2019 Sold from The Meat House, 963 Albion Rd, Etobicoke ON, M9V 1A6

Nations Beef prime rib steak Variable Starts with 208244 Sold between June 19-20, 2019 2933 Eglinton Ave W., Mississauga ON

Nations Beef rib eye steak Variable Starts with 208210 Sold between June 19-20, 2019 2933 Eglinton Ave W., Mississauga ON

Adonis Beef brisket steak Variable Starts with 0 202432 Sold between June 11 – 17, 2019 1240 Eglinton Ave W., Mississauga ON

Commisso Meat Rib steak Variable None Sold between June 12-16, 2019 1004 Burnhamthorpe Rd E., Mississauga ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir Flank Steak (Fresh or Frozen) Variable None Code: 977 Packed On: 06/11/2019 – 06/29/2019 Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir Beef Tenderloin (Fresh or Frozen) Variable None Code: 13 Packed On: 06/18/2019- 06/29/2019 Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir Brisket (Fresh) Variable None Code: 52 Packed On: 06/19/2019 – 06/29/2019 Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir Corned Beef (Fresh) Variable None Code:245 Packed On: 06/19/2019 – 06/29/2019 Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir Beef Liver (Fresh or Frozen) Variable None Code: 14 Packed On: 06/03/2019 – 06/29/2019 Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir Beef Tongue (Fresh or Frozen) Variable None Code: 22 Packed On: 06/04/2019- 06/29/2019 Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir T- Bone Steaks (Fresh or Frozen) Variable None Code: 1 Packed On: 11/21/2018 – 12/1/2018 Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir New York Striploin Steak (Fresh or Frozen) Variable None Code: 4 Packed On: 11/21/2018- 12/1/2018 Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Farmway Foods Beef Diced 3/4" 1lb/Vp 12vp/Bx Farmway Product of Ontario 12 x 1 lb None June 5/19 and June 14/19 (PLU: 960730) Ontario

Alzahraa Halal Meat Beef Variable Starts with 202001 06/12/19 to 06/19/19 Sold at Alzahraa Halal Meat, 2032 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough ON, M1R 2Z3

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc. Fresh Rib Eye Steaks Variable None June 13, 2019 to July 1, 2019 Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc. Fresh Short Rib Roasts Variable None June 13, 2019 to July 1, 2019 Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc. Fresh Ground Beef Variable None June 13, 2019 to July 6, 2019 Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc. Fresh Bottom Round Roast Variable None June 18, 2019 to July 6, 2019 Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc. Fresh Short Rib Roast Variable None Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 1, 2018 Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc. Fresh Ground Beef Variable None Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 1, 2018 Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

D&A Fine Meats Ltd. Roasted Beef Variable None June 11 to 18, 2019 D&A Fine Meats Ltd., 1885 Paris St, Sudbury ON

I Butcher Inc. Boneless Beef Inside Round (clerk served) Variable None Sold from May 31 through June 6, 2019 4265 Thomas Alton Blvd. #11, Burlington, ON

I Butcher Inc. Boneless Beef Eye of Round (clerk served) Variable None Sold from May 31 through June 6, 2019 4265 Thomas Alton Blvd. #11, Burlington, ON

Halal Meat Market Medium Ground Veal (clerk served) Variable None Sold from June 10 through June 16, 2019 754 Queenston Rd, Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store Boneless Beef Hind Shank (clerk served) Variable None Sold from December 5 to December 10, 2018 544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store Beef Marrow Bones (clerk served) Variable None Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019 544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store Beef Short Loins (clerk served) Variable None Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019 544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store Boneless Beef Clod (clerk served) Variable None Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019 544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store Beef Marrow Bones Center Cut (clerk served) Variable None Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019 544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store Beef Liver (clerk served) Variable None Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019 544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

None Beef – Shank (clerk served) Variable Starting with 0 200066 All units sold from June 3 up to and including June 13, 2019 Afro Caribbean Foods 2121 Jane St, Toronto ON

None Beef – Shank (clerk served) Variable Starting with 0 200066 All units sold from June 20 up to and including June 27, 2019 Afro Caribbean Foods 2121 Jane St, Toronto ON

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Steak Tourn. N/B Ins.Round Variable Starts with 201450 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Steak Tourn. N/B Ins.Rnd F Variable Starts with 203722 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bnls Top Sirloin Roast Reg Variable Starts with 201028 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) French Steak Ins.Round B/S Variable Starts with 201452 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Pepper Steak Ins.Round B/S Variable Starts with 201455 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) French Steak Ins.Round Fam Variable Starts with 201476 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Pepper Steak Ins.Round Variable Starts with 201438 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) French Steak Ins.Round Reg Variable Starts with 201449 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Pepper Steak Ins.Round Fam Variable Starts with 203719 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Striploin Premium Oven Rst Variable Starts with 201025 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Barded French Rst Ins.Rnd Variable Starts with 201446 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Shank Osso Bucco Variable Starts with 201221 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Marrow Bone Prev Frzn Variable Starts with 235906 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Chinese Fondue Reg Variable Starts with 201424 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Fondue Cubes Ins.Round Variable Starts with 201408 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bourguignon Cubes(Hip) Fam Variable Starts with 271117 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Brochette Cube Ins.Round Variable Starts with 201425 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bourguignon Cubes(Hip) Reg Variable Starts with 201407 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bnls Stewing Beef Variable Starts with 201216 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bnls Stewing Beef F/P Variable Starts with 201237 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bnls Cross Rib Roast Reg Variable Starts with 201213 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) X-Lean Ground Beef Variable Starts with 201024 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Extra Lean Ground Beef F/P Variable Starts with 201709 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Steak Eur Bot Blade Bnls Variable Starts with 201229 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bone In Euro.Chuck Pot Rst Variable Starts with 201208 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Lean Ground Beef/Pork/Veal Variable Starts with 201023 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Medium Ground Beef Variable Starts with 201021 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Medium Ground Beef Fam. Variable Starts with 201238 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Lean Ground Beef Variable Starts with 201020 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Lean Ground Beef Fam.Pack Variable Starts with 201710 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Wing Grilling Steak Variable Starts with 201016 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) T-Bone Grilling Steak Variable Starts with 201015 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) T-Bone Grilling Steak F/P Variable Starts with 201049 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Ins.Round Sandw.Cutl.Steak Variable Starts with 201014 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Ins.Rnd Sandw.Cutlet Fam Variable Starts with 201042 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Tender.Steak From Rnd Reg Variable Starts with 201013 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Tender.Steak From Rnd Fam Variable Starts with 235904 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Tenderloin Steak Variable Starts with 201012 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Strip Loin Steak Reg Variable Starts with 201010 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Strip Loin Steak B/S Variable Starts with 201040 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Strip loin Steak VP Variable Starts with 235907 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bnls Top Sirloin Steak Fam Variable Starts with 201048 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Sirloin Tip Steak Variable Starts with 201005 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Inside Round Steak Variable Starts with 201002 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Alouette/Spinach Chse Variable Starts with 223355 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Pepper Tourn.Steak Ins.Rnd Variable Starts with 201483 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Pepper Tourn.Steak Ins.Rnd Variable Starts with 201485 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Sirloin Tip Oven Rst Beef Variable Starts with 201026 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bnls Eur.Chuck Pot Rst Reg Variable Starts with 201228 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Grain F.Veal T-Bone Steaks Variable Starts with 242168 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) No Fat French Rst Ins.Rnd Variable Starts with 201491 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Veal Grain Lean Ground Reg Variable Starts with 202127 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Fresh Pork/Beef Sausage Variable Starts with 296752 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Top Sirloin Cap Steak Bnls Variable Starts with 212225 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Top Sirloin Grilling Medai Variable Starts with 212227 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Top Sirloin Grill Cube Variable Starts with 212302 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Tendrloin Premium Oven Rst Variable Starts with 212555 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Souvlaki Reg Variable Starts with 213134 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bf Pinwheel Veg./Chse/Ham Variable Starts with 213116 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Rosette Car/Chse/Spin Variable Starts with 223166 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) French Steak Seas.Ins.Rnd Variable Starts with 213324 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Adonis Shawar.French Steak Variable Starts with 231198 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Seas.Stk Tourn. N/B Ins.Rnd Variable Starts with 214341 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Seas.Beef Kabob W.Veget. Variable Starts with 214377 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Broch.Inside Rnd Veg. Variable Starts with 201409 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Strips Inside Round Variable Starts with 217485 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Inside Round/Steak Spices Variable Starts with 217650 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Brochette W/Veget.Fam Variable Starts with 217798 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Inside Rd Beef Strip Seas. Variable Starts with 224364 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Adon.Sharwarma Beef Strip Variable Starts with 231203 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Lean Ground Grain Veal Fam Variable Starts with 224505 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bnls Cap Off Top Sirl.Stk Variable Starts with 224506 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Flat Iron Steak Bistro Variable Starts with 225630 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Flat Iron Steak Bistr.Sais Variable Starts with 225633 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bf Chinese Fondue Unfroz Variable Starts with 226276 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Lean Ground Pork And Beef Variable Starts with 227206 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Lean Grnd Beef Patty 125g Variable Starts with 227598 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Ins.Round Pear Roast Beef Variable Starts with 228613 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Trimm.Pork-Beef-Chick.Cube Variable Starts with 228985 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Trimm.Pork-Beef-Veal Cube Variable Starts with 228986 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Ground Meat For Tourtiere Variable Starts with 230477 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Chedd-Bacon Beef Burg 125g Variable Starts with 231152 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Lean Ground Beef-Pork Mix Variable Starts with 231259 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Lean Ground Beef-Pork Fam. Variable Starts with 232138 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Inside Round Roast Beef Variable Starts with 231916 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Kafta Styl.Beef Kebab 125g Variable Starts with 232635 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Whole Beef Tenterloin Vac Variable Starts with 10431 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Marinated French Steak Variable Starts with 233727 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Marinated Beef Souvlaki Variable Starts with 233731 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Butt Tenderloin Vac Variable Starts with 233800 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Seasoned Beef Souvlaki Variable Starts with 233809 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bone-In Striploin Steak VP Variable Starts with 233907 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Bone-In Strip Loin Steak Variable Starts with 233908 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Milanese Sce Beef Ossobuco Variable Starts with 234019 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Lean Grnd Bf-Prk-Vl Econo. Variable Starts with 234108 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) B-In Strip Loin Roast Beef Variable Starts with 234247 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Stuffed Beef Alouette E.P Variable Starts with 234991 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Pinwheel E.P Variable Starts with 235012 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Marinated French Roast Variable Starts with 235014 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Seas.Beef Pinwheel E.P Variable Starts with 235009 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Seasoned Beef Alouette Variable Starts with 235043 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Seas.Beef Alouettes Econo. Variable Starts with 235045 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Ins.Round French Roast Variable Starts with 235426 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Strip Loin Beef Variable Starts with 235523 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Tenderloin Variable Starts with 235526 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Sirloin Tip Variable Starts with 235529 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Lean Ground Pork-Beef E.P Variable Starts with 235547 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Seas.Beef Strips With Rice Variable Starts with 235578 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Seas.Beef Skewers Econo Pk Variable Starts with 235731 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Fondue Beef Cubes Variable Starts with 236954 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami) Beef Strip Variable Starts with 236955 All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019 Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

HelloFresh Lean Ground Beef 250 g None LOT #1659 Best Before 19SE12 LOT #1659 was included in HelloFresh deliveries sent from September 22, 2019 up to and including September 25, 2019 to accounts in AB, BC, MB, ON, and SK Best Before 19SE12 was included in HelloFresh deliveries sent from September 01, 2019 up to and including September 04, 2019 to accounts in AB, BC, ON, MB, and SK