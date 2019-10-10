Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 10, 2019

OTTAWA, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 7, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Buckingham Meat Market

Ground Beef

Variable

None

Sold from June 17 to 22, 2019 inclusively

Sold at 28 Buckingham St, Oshawa ON

Buckingham Meat Market

Sirloin steak

Variable

None

Sold from Nov 6 to Dec 1, 2018 inclusively

Sold at 28 Buckingham St, Oshawa ON

Buckingham Meat Market

Sirloin Roast

Variable

None

Sold from Nov to Dec 1, 2018 inclusively

Sold at 28 Buckingham St, Oshawa ON

Fortinos

Beef grilling back ribs

Variable

Starts with 0215898

Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/11/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N Hamilton ON,

Fortinos, 35 Worthington Ave, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef grilling back ribs

Variable

Starts with 0211553

Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/11/19

Sold at: Fortinos 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON,

Fortinos ,35 Worthington Ave. Brampton ON

Fortinos

Bnls beef flank steaks

Variable

Starts with 0200109

Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/14/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Beef flank steak London broil

Variable

Starts with 0206508

Sold from 05/31/19 to 07/14/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Top sirloin premium oven roast

Variable

Starts with 0200114

Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/18/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Top sirloin grilling stk bnls

Variable

Starts with 0200104

Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/18/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Top sirloin grilling stk cp

Variable

Starts with 0205008

Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/18/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground lean

Variable

Starts with 0200304

Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground x lean

Variable

Starts with 0200306

Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground lean cp

Variable

Starts with 0200312

Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground x/lean cp

Variable

Starts with 0207306

Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground regular

Variable

Starts with 0200300

Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground regular cp

Variable

Starts with 0200301

Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Beef/veal/pork ground lean

Variable

Starts with 0200305

Sold from 06/04/19 to 07/16/19

Sold at: Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N, Hamilton ON

Fortinos

Beef point bnls flat

Variable

Starts with 0200253

Sold from 6/20/2019 to 08/03/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos, 35 Worthington Ave, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef tenderloin grilling steak

Variable

Starts with 0200107

Sold from 6/17/19 to 08/03/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON

Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Tenderloin premium oven roast

Variable

Starts with 0200111

Sold from 6/17/19 to 08/03/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON

Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Bacon wrapped beef tenderloin

Variable

Starts with 0215017

Sold from 6/17/19 to 08/03/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON

Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Beef ground lean

Variable

Starts with 0200304

Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON

Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Beef ground x lean

Variable

Starts with 0200306

Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON

Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Beef ground lean cp

Variable

Starts with 0200312

Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON

Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Beef ground x/lean cp

Variable

Starts with 0207306

Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON

Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Beef ground regular

Variable

Starts with 0200300

Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON

Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Beef ground regular cp

Variable

Starts with 0200301

Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON

Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Beef/veal/pork ground lean

Variable

Starts with 0200305

Sold from 06/17/19 to 8/01/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N., Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 54 Wilson St, Ancaster ON

Fortinos, 173 Lakeshore Rd W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Outside round oven roast

Variable

Starts with 0200003

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos

Outside round marinating steak

Variable

Starts with 0200004

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos

Rump oven roast

Variable

Starts with 0200016

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos

Boneless stewing beef cube

Variable

Starts with 0200307

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/19/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos

Stewing beef cp

Variable

Starts with 0200311

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos

Beef ground lean

Variable

Starts with 0200304

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos

Beef ground x lean

Variable

Starts with 0200306

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos

Beef ground lean cp

Variable

Starts with 0200312

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos

Beef ground x/lean cp

Variable

Starts with 0207306

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos

Beef ground regular

Variable

Starts with 0200300

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington

Fortinos

Beef ground regular cp

Variable

Starts with 0200301

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/17/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos

Beef/veal/pork ground lean

Variable

Starts with 0200305

Sold from 12/03/18 to 01/15/19

Sold at:

Fortinos, 1550 Upper James St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 1579 Main St, Hamilton ON

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington ON

Fortinos

Inside round oven roast

Variable

Starts with 0200006

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Inside round fast fry

Variable

Starts with 0200010

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Inside rnd marinat ctlt cp

Variable

Starts with 0206445

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef hip stir fry strips

Variable

Starts with 0200032

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef fondue cubes bourguinne

Variable

Starts with 0206510

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Inside round marinating steak

Variable

Starts with 0200007

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef fondue cubes

Variable

Starts with 0206510

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Boneless stewing beef cube

Variable

Starts with 0200307

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Stewing beef cp

Variable

Starts with 0200311

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground lean

Variable

Starts with 0200304

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground x lean

Variable

Starts with 0200306

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground lean cp

Variable

Starts with 0200312

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground x/lean cp

Variable

Starts with 0207306

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground regular

Variable

Starts with 0200300

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef ground regular cp

Variable

Starts with 0200301

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Beef/veal/pork ground lean

Variable

Starts with 0200305

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19

Sold at Fortinos, 60 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton ON

Fortinos

Veal shank boneless sc

Variable

Starts with 0212201

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Veal stew boneless sc

Variable

Starts with 0214416

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Veal stew bnls

Variable

Starts with 0200551

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Veal ground lean

Variable

Starts with 0216179

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Veal ground extra lean sc

Variable

Starts with 0214344

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Veal ground sc

Variable

Starts with 0211430

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Beef/veal/pork ground lean

Variable

Starts with 0200305

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/02/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Veal shank centre slice

Variable

Starts with 0200545

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Veal shank knuckle bone w/meat

Variable

Starts with 0200546

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Veal shank centre sc

Variable

Starts with 0213965

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Veal shank osso bucco

Variable

Starts with 0214347

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

Fortinos

Center cut osso bucco - 6 inch bone

Variable

Starts with 0236947

Sold from 11/21/2018 to 01/03/19

Sold at Fortinos, 493 Dundas Street W., Oakville ON

The Meat House

Boneless Beef

Variable

Starts with

0 200106

All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including Oct 9,2019

Sold from The Meat House, 963 Albion Rd, Etobicoke ON, M9V 1A6

Nations

Beef prime rib steak

Variable

Starts with 208244

Sold between June 19-20, 2019

2933 Eglinton Ave W., Mississauga ON

Nations

Beef rib eye steak

Variable

Starts with 208210

Sold between June 19-20, 2019

2933 Eglinton Ave W., Mississauga ON

Adonis

Beef brisket steak

Variable

Starts with

0 202432

Sold between June 11 – 17, 2019

1240 Eglinton Ave W., Mississauga ON

Commisso Meat

Rib steak

Variable

None

Sold between June 12-16, 2019

1004 Burnhamthorpe Rd E., Mississauga ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir

Flank Steak (Fresh or Frozen)

Variable

None

Code: 977

Packed On: 06/11/2019 – 06/29/2019

Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir

Beef Tenderloin

(Fresh or Frozen)

Variable

None

Code: 13

Packed On:

06/18/2019- 06/29/2019

Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir

Brisket (Fresh)

Variable

None

Code: 52

Packed On:

06/19/2019 – 06/29/2019

Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir

Corned Beef

(Fresh)

Variable

None

Code:245

Packed On:

06/19/2019 – 06/29/2019

 

Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir

Beef Liver (Fresh or Frozen)

Variable

None

Code: 14

Packed On:

06/03/2019 – 06/29/2019

Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir

Beef Tongue (Fresh or Frozen)

Variable

None

Code: 22

Packed On:

06/04/2019- 06/29/2019

Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir

T- Bone Steaks (Fresh or Frozen)

Variable

None

Code: 1

Packed On:

11/21/2018 – 12/1/2018

Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Mount Brydges Abattoir

New York Striploin Steak (Fresh or Frozen)

Variable

None

Code: 4

Packed On:

11/21/2018- 12/1/2018

Sold at Mt. Brydges Abattoir, 21618 Adelaide Rd, Mt Brydges ON

Farmway Foods

 

Beef Diced 3/4" 1lb/Vp 12vp/Bx Farmway Product of Ontario

 

12 x 1 lb

 

None

 

June 5/19 and June 14/19

(PLU: 960730)

Ontario

Alzahraa Halal Meat

Beef

Variable

Starts with 202001

06/12/19 to 06/19/19

Sold at Alzahraa Halal Meat, 2032 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough ON, M1R 2Z3

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.

Fresh Rib Eye Steaks

Variable

None

June 13, 2019 to July 1, 2019

Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.

Fresh Short Rib Roasts

Variable

None

June 13, 2019 to July 1, 2019

Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.

Fresh Ground Beef

Variable

None

June 13, 2019 to July 6, 2019

Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.

Fresh Bottom Round Roast

Variable

None

June 18, 2019 to July 6, 2019

Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.

Fresh Short Rib Roast

Variable

None

Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 1, 2018

Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc.

Fresh Ground Beef

Variable

None

Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 1, 2018

Sold at Vanessa Meats and Deli Inc., 1971 Regional Rd 4, Vanessa ON

D&A Fine Meats Ltd.

Roasted Beef

Variable

None

June 11 to 18, 2019

D&A Fine Meats Ltd., 1885 Paris St, Sudbury ON

I Butcher Inc.

Boneless Beef Inside Round (clerk served)

Variable

None

Sold from May 31 through June 6, 2019

4265 Thomas Alton Blvd. #11, Burlington, ON

I Butcher Inc.

Boneless Beef Eye of Round (clerk served)

Variable

None

Sold from May 31 through June 6, 2019

4265 Thomas Alton Blvd. #11, Burlington, ON

Halal Meat Market

Medium Ground Veal (clerk served)

Variable

None

Sold from June 10 through June 16, 2019

754 Queenston Rd, Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store

Boneless Beef Hind Shank (clerk served)

Variable

None

Sold from December 5 to December 10, 2018

544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store

Beef Marrow Bones (clerk served)

Variable

None

Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019

544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store

Beef Short Loins (clerk served)

Variable

None

Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019

544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store

Boneless Beef Clod (clerk served)

Variable

None

Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019

544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store

Beef Marrow Bones Center Cut (clerk served)

Variable

None

Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019

544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

Springer's Meats Inc. Retail Store

Beef Liver (clerk served)

Variable

None

Sold from June 3 to June 9, 2019

544 Parkdale Ave N., Hamilton ON

 None

Beef – Shank (clerk served)

Variable

Starting with 0 200066

All units sold from June 3 up to and including June 13, 2019

Afro Caribbean Foods

2121 Jane St,

Toronto ON

 None

Beef – Shank

(clerk served)

Variable

Starting with 0 200066

All units sold from June 20 up to and including June 27, 2019

Afro Caribbean Foods

2121 Jane St,

Toronto ON

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Steak Tourn. N/B Ins.Round

Variable

Starts with 201450

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

 

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Steak Tourn. N/B Ins.Rnd F

Variable

Starts with 203722

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bnls Top Sirloin Roast Reg

Variable

Starts with 201028

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

French Steak Ins.Round B/S

Variable

Starts with 201452

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Pepper Steak Ins.Round B/S

Variable

Starts with 201455

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

French Steak Ins.Round Fam

Variable

Starts with 201476

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Pepper Steak Ins.Round

Variable

Starts with 201438

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

French Steak Ins.Round Reg

Variable

Starts with 201449

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Pepper Steak Ins.Round Fam

Variable

Starts with 203719

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Striploin Premium Oven Rst

Variable

Starts with 201025

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Barded French Rst Ins.Rnd

Variable

Starts with 201446

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Shank Osso Bucco

Variable

Starts with 201221

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Marrow Bone Prev Frzn

Variable

Starts with 235906

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Chinese Fondue Reg

Variable

Starts with 201424

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Fondue Cubes Ins.Round

Variable

Starts with 201408

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bourguignon Cubes(Hip) Fam

Variable

Starts with 271117

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Brochette Cube Ins.Round

Variable

Starts with 201425

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bourguignon Cubes(Hip) Reg

Variable

Starts with 201407

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bnls Stewing Beef

Variable

Starts with 201216

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bnls Stewing Beef F/P

Variable

Starts with 201237

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bnls Cross Rib Roast Reg

Variable

Starts with 201213

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

X-Lean Ground Beef

Variable

Starts with 201024

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Extra Lean Ground Beef F/P

Variable

Starts with 201709

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Steak Eur Bot Blade Bnls

Variable

Starts with 201229

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bone In Euro.Chuck Pot Rst

Variable

Starts with 201208

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Lean Ground Beef/Pork/Veal

Variable

Starts with 201023

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Medium Ground Beef

Variable

Starts with 201021

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Medium Ground Beef Fam.

Variable

Starts with 201238

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Lean Ground Beef

Variable

Starts with 201020

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Lean Ground Beef Fam.Pack

Variable

Starts with 201710

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Wing Grilling Steak

Variable

Starts with 201016

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

T-Bone Grilling Steak

Variable

Starts with 201015

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

T-Bone Grilling Steak F/P

Variable

Starts with 201049

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Ins.Round Sandw.Cutl.Steak

Variable

Starts with 201014

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Ins.Rnd Sandw.Cutlet Fam

Variable

Starts with 201042

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Tender.Steak From Rnd Reg

Variable

Starts with 201013

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Tender.Steak From Rnd Fam

Variable

Starts with 235904

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Tenderloin Steak

Variable

Starts with 201012

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Strip Loin Steak Reg

Variable

Starts with 201010

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Strip Loin Steak B/S

Variable

Starts with 201040

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Strip loin Steak VP

Variable

Starts with 235907

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bnls Top Sirloin Steak Fam

Variable

Starts with 201048

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Sirloin Tip Steak

Variable

Starts with 201005

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Inside Round Steak

Variable

Starts with 201002

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Alouette/Spinach Chse

Variable

Starts with 223355

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Pepper Tourn.Steak Ins.Rnd

Variable

Starts with 201483

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Pepper Tourn.Steak Ins.Rnd

Variable

Starts with 201485

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Sirloin Tip Oven Rst Beef

Variable

Starts with 201026

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bnls Eur.Chuck Pot Rst Reg

Variable

Starts with 201228

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Grain F.Veal T-Bone Steaks

Variable

Starts with 242168

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

No Fat French Rst Ins.Rnd

Variable

Starts with 201491

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Veal Grain Lean Ground Reg

Variable

Starts with 202127

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Fresh Pork/Beef Sausage

Variable

Starts with 296752

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Top Sirloin Cap Steak Bnls

Variable

Starts with 212225

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Top Sirloin Grilling Medai

Variable

Starts with 212227

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Top Sirloin Grill Cube

Variable

Starts with 212302

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Tendrloin Premium Oven Rst

Variable

Starts with 212555

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Souvlaki Reg

Variable

Starts with 213134

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bf Pinwheel Veg./Chse/Ham

Variable

Starts with 213116

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Rosette Car/Chse/Spin

Variable

Starts with 223166

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

French Steak Seas.Ins.Rnd

Variable

Starts with 213324

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Adonis Shawar.French Steak

Variable

Starts with 231198

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Seas.Stk Tourn. N/B Ins.Rnd

Variable

Starts with 214341

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Seas.Beef Kabob W.Veget.

Variable

Starts with 214377

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Broch.Inside Rnd Veg.

Variable

Starts with 201409

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Strips Inside Round

Variable

Starts with 217485

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Inside Round/Steak Spices

Variable

Starts with 217650

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Brochette W/Veget.Fam

Variable

Starts with 217798

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Inside Rd Beef Strip Seas.

Variable

Starts with 224364

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Adon.Sharwarma Beef Strip

Variable

Starts with 231203

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Lean Ground Grain Veal Fam

Variable

Starts with 224505

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bnls Cap Off Top Sirl.Stk

Variable

Starts with 224506

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Flat Iron Steak Bistro

Variable

Starts with 225630

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Flat Iron Steak Bistr.Sais

Variable

Starts with 225633

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bf Chinese Fondue Unfroz

Variable

Starts with 226276

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Lean Ground Pork And Beef

Variable

Starts with 227206

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Lean Grnd Beef Patty 125g

Variable

Starts with 227598

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Ins.Round Pear Roast Beef

Variable

Starts with 228613

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Trimm.Pork-Beef-Chick.Cube

Variable

Starts with 228985

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Trimm.Pork-Beef-Veal Cube

Variable

Starts with 228986

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Ground Meat For Tourtiere

Variable

Starts with 230477

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Chedd-Bacon Beef Burg 125g

Variable

Starts with 231152

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Lean Ground Beef-Pork Mix

Variable

Starts with 231259

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Lean Ground Beef-Pork Fam.

Variable

Starts with 232138

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Inside Round Roast Beef

Variable

Starts with 231916

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Kafta Styl.Beef Kebab 125g

Variable

Starts with 232635

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Whole Beef Tenterloin Vac

Variable

Starts with 10431

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Marinated French Steak

Variable

Starts with 233727

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Marinated Beef Souvlaki

Variable

Starts with 233731

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Butt Tenderloin Vac

Variable

Starts with 233800

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Seasoned Beef Souvlaki

Variable

Starts with 233809

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bone-In Striploin Steak VP

Variable

Starts with 233907

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Bone-In Strip Loin Steak

Variable

Starts with 233908

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Milanese Sce Beef Ossobuco

Variable

Starts with 234019

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Lean Grnd Bf-Prk-Vl Econo.

Variable

Starts with 234108

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

B-In Strip Loin Roast Beef

Variable

Starts with 234247

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Stuffed Beef Alouette E.P

Variable

Starts with 234991

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Pinwheel E.P

Variable

Starts with 235012

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Marinated French Roast

Variable

Starts with 235014

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Seas.Beef Pinwheel E.P

Variable

Starts with 235009

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Seasoned Beef Alouette

Variable

Starts with 235043

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Seas.Beef Alouettes Econo.

Variable

Starts with 235045

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Ins.Round French Roast

Variable

Starts with 235426

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Strip Loin Beef

Variable

Starts with 235523

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Tenderloin

Variable

Starts with 235526

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Sirloin Tip

Variable

Starts with 235529

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Lean Ground Pork-Beef E.P

Variable

Starts with 235547

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Seas.Beef Strips With Rice

Variable

Starts with 235578

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Seas.Beef Skewers Econo Pk

Variable

Starts with 235731

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Fondue Beef Cubes

Variable

Starts with 236954

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

None (Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami)

Beef Strip

Variable

Starts with 236955

All Best Before dates up to and including May 27 to August 3 2019

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

HelloFresh

Lean Ground Beef

250 g

None

LOT #1659

 

Best Before

19SE12

LOT #1659 was included in HelloFresh deliveries sent from September 22, 2019 up to and including September 25, 2019 to accounts in AB, BC, MB, ON, and SK

 

Best Before 19SE12 was included in HelloFresh deliveries sent from September 01, 2019 up to and including September 04, 2019 to accounts in AB, BC, ON, MB, and SK

HelloFresh

Lean Ground Beef

500 g

None

Best Before

2019.JN.30

19SE12

Best Before 2019.JN30 was included in HelloFresh deliveries sent from June 16, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019 to accounts in NB, NL, NS, ON, PE, and QC.

 

Best Before 19SE12 was included in HelloFresh deliveries sent from September 01, 2019 up to and including September 04, 2019 to accounts in AB, BC, ON, MB, and SK

Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

The Meat House

Boneless Beef

Variable

Starts with

0 200106

Units sold on June 15, 17 and 18, 2019

Sold to Naijaa Restaurant, 2300 Finch Ave W #55, North York, ON M9M 2C6

Woodward Meat Purveyors

Beef diced hand cut AA

Variable

None

June 3-28/19

PLU 262040

Ontario

Woodward Meat Purveyors

 

Beef diced hand cut AA 1 in

Variable

None

June 3-28/19

PLU 262160

Ontario

Woodward Meat Purveyors

Beef fajita meat

Variable

None

June 3-28/19

PLU 184200

Ontario

Woodward Meat Purveyors

 

Beef inside skirt steak AAA peeled

Variable

None

June 3-17/19

PLU 153200

Ontario

Woodward Meat Purveyors

Beef skirt meat AA

Variable

None

June 3-17/19

PLU 164100

Ontario

Woodward Meat Purveyors

 

Beef skirt steak AAA 4 oz

Variable

None

June 3-17/19

PLU 256300

Ontario

Woodward Meat Purveyors

 

Veal shoulder clod blade eye grain fed bnls

Variable

None

June 13-21/19

PLU 588000

Ontario

Amir Quality Meats

Boneless Beef Diced Halal

Variable

None

19236BRG

Product code: 205C

The Pie Guyz 12-2120 N Park Dr, Brampton ON, L6S 0C9

Amir Quality Meats

Boneless Beef Diced Halal

Variable

None

19236BRG

Product code: 205C

Toronto Christian Resource Centre, 40 Oak St, Toronto ON, M5A 2C6

Sheridan Specialties

Beef Bavette Flank

Variable

None

19.JN.06

19.JN.17

19.JN.19

19.JU.07

19.JU.15

Restaurants in Ontario

Sheridan Specialties

Beef Blades

Variable

None

19.MA.31

19.JN.03

19.JN.04

19.JN.07

19.JN.10

19.JN.11

Restaurants in Ontario

Sheridan Specialties

Beef Burger 5 oz

Variable

None

19.MA.31

19.JN.03

19.JN.04

19.JN.07

19.JN.10

19.JN.11

Restaurants in Ontario

Sheridan Specialties

Beef Burger wagyu

Variable

None

19.MA.31

19.JN.03

19.JN.04

19.JN.07

19.JN.10

19.JN.11

Restaurants in Ontario

Sheridan Specialties

Beef Burger 8 oz

Variable

None

19.MA.31

19.JN.03

19.JN.04

19.JN.07

19.JN.10

19.JN.11

Restaurants in Ontario

Sheridan Specialties

Beef Minced Chuck 'n' Brisket

Variable

None

19.MA.31

19.JN.03

19.JN.04

19.JN.07

19.JN.10

19.JN.11

Restaurants in Ontario

Sheridan Specialties

Beef Petite Tenders

Variable

None

19.JN.11

19.JN.17

19.JN.18

19.JN.25

19.JN.27

Restaurants in Ontario

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

