Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
Oct 04, 2019, 04:35 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 1, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes/Dates
|
Additional Information
|
None
|
Beef Short Ribs Sliced Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 236152
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Beef Short Ribs Sliced
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201224
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Short Beef Rib Marinated
|
Variable
|
Starts with 221364
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Korean Beef Short Rib
|
Variable
|
Starts with 222695
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Rib Cap Off Premium Oven Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211299 or 236100
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Rib Cap Off Premium Oven Roast - Boneless
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211300 or 236094
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Rib Steak Boneless No Cap Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211256 or 236078
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Rib Grilling Steak Boneless No Cap
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211250 or 235945
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Rib Steak Boneless Fast Fry
|
Variable
|
Starts with 236137
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Rib Cap Off Grilling Steak Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211257 or 236063
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Rib Cap Off Grilling Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211265 or 236031
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Rib Grilling Steak Cap Off SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214537
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Rib Grilling Steak Cap Off Fast Fry
|
Variable
|
Starts with 236150
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Redg. Prime Rib Prmium Oven Roast Chef Style PLU 1092
|
Variable
|
Starts with 1092, 211295 or 236059
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Prime Rib Roast Chef Style SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214505
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Red Grill Rib Premium Oven Roast Easy Carve
|
Variable
|
Starts with 220447
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Rib Premium Oven Roast Easy Carve SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 220448
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Red Grill Rib Grilling Steak Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201202 or 241202
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Rib Grilling Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201233
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Rib Steak SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 14536
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Rib Fast Fry Steak Cut From Canada "AA" Grade
|
Variable
|
Starts with 236102
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Rib Steak Boneless SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 14522
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Rib Steak Boneless Fast Fry
|
Variable
|
Starts with 236137
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Beef Steaking Rib, Cap Off 88% SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214537
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Beef Steaking Rib, Cap Off 88% Fast Fry
|
Variable
|
Starts with 236150
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Redg. BBQ Combo 1 T-Bone 2 StripLoin Steaks Bone-in
|
Variable
|
Starts with 223912
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
T-Bone Grilling Steak No Tail Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201049
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
T-Bone Grilling Steak No Tail
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201015
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
T-Bone Steak Tail Removed SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214531
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Wing Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 13132501
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Wing Steak Fast Fry
|
Variable
|
Starts with 13132502
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Wing Grilling Steak Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201742
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill T-Bone Premium Oven Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211190 or 236142
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Wing Premium Oven Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211195 or 236113
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Strip Loin Grilling Steak Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Start with 211171 or 235907
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Strip Loin Grilling Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201010
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Strip Loin Steak Boneless SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214532
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
RG StripLoin Peppercorn Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 222117
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
RG StripLoin Peppercorn Steak SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 222119
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Redg.StripLoin Steak Fast Fry
|
Variable
|
Starts with 234611
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)
|
Strip Loin Premium Oven Roast Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201025
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Bnls Top Sirloin Premium Oven Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211659 or 236132
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
R.G. Top Sirloin Roast Boneless SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214753
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Red Grill Top Sirloin Grilling Steak Boneless
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211660 or 236072
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
R.G. Top Sirloin Steak Boneless SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214754
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Redg.Top Sirloin Grilling Steak Boneless VP
|
Variable
|
Start with 218869
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Top Sirloin Grilling Medallions
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211661 or 236115
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
R.G. Top Sirloin Grilling Medallions SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214755
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Red Grill Top Sirloin Bacon Wrapped Medallion
|
Variable
|
Starts with 220898
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
R.G. Top Sirloin Grilling Bacon Medallions SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 220899
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Redg. Top Sirloin Grilling Steak Cap Off Boneless
|
Variable
|
Starts with 211662 or 236098
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
R.G. Top Sirloin Club Steak SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214756
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Red Grill Top Sirloin Cap Grilling Steak
|
Variable
|
Starts with 218870
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Top Sirloin Beef Cubes for Kabobs
|
Variable
|
Starts with 219500
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Stewing Beef Boneless
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201216
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Beef Cube For Stew Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201237
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Beef Souvlaki
|
Variable
|
Starts with 222007
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Red Grill Top Sirloin Beef and Vegetables Kabob
|
Variable
|
Starts with 217863
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Beef Kabobs SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 217848
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Veal Inside Leg Scallopini
|
Variable
|
Starts with 213211
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)
|
Veal Inside Leg Cutlet Scallopini SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 14690
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Grain Fed Veal Inside Leg Scallopini Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235169
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Tenderized Grain Fed Veal Inside Leg Brd Cutlet VP
|
Variable
|
Starts with 234462
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Veal Leg Tenderized
|
Variable
|
Starts with 213212
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Veal Inside Leg Roast
|
Variable
|
Starts with 213218
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Veal Leg Cutlet Tenderized Breaded
|
Variable
|
Starts with 220416
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Veal Leg Cutlet Breaded SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214609
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Parmesan Chse-Garl Tender Veal Leg Cutlets Breaded
|
Variable
|
Starts with 234878
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Grain Fed leg of Veal Brascioli
|
Variable
|
Starts with 235571
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Stuffed Gr Veal Ins Round Cutlet
|
Variable
|
Starts with 221604
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Stuffed Veal Cutlet SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 221598
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Lean Ground Veal
|
Variable
|
Starts with 202127
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Lean Ground Grain Veal Fed Veal Burger
|
Variable
|
Starts with 236415
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Veal Grain Cube Boneless for Stew
|
Variable
|
Starts with 202116
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Bourguinon Grain Fed Veal Cube for Stew Boneless
|
Variable
|
Starts with 213204
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Extra Lean Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201024
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Extra Lean Ground Beef Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201709
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Medium Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201021
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Medium Ground Beef Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Start with 201238
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Lean Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201020
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Lean Ground Beef Value Pack
|
Variable
|
Starts with 201710
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
None
|
Extra Lean Ground Beef SCS
|
Variable
|
Starts with 214614
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
|
Clerk Served
|
None
|
Red Grill Korean Marinated Short Ribs
|
Variable
|
Starts with 222688
|
Best Before JN 3 to AU 3
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
