Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 04, 2019, 04:35 ET

For more information: https://bit.ly/2oUaW8l

OTTAWA, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 1, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7.  Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes/Dates

Additional Information

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Beef Short Ribs Sliced Value Pack

Variable

 Starts with 236152

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Beef Short Ribs Sliced

Variable

Starts with 201224

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Short Beef Rib Marinated

Variable

Starts with 221364

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Korean Beef Short Rib

Variable

Starts with 222695

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Rib Cap Off Premium Oven Roast

Variable

 Starts with 211299 or 236100

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Rib Cap Off Premium Oven Roast - Boneless

Variable

 Starts with 211300 or 236094

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Rib Steak Boneless No Cap Value Pack

Variable

 Starts with 211256 or 236078

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Rib Grilling Steak Boneless No Cap

Variable

Starts with 211250 or 235945

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Rib Steak Boneless     Fast Fry

Variable

Starts with 236137

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Rib Cap Off Grilling Steak Value Pack

Variable

Starts with 211257 or 236063

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Rib Cap Off Grilling Steak

Variable

Starts with 211265 or 236031

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Rib Grilling Steak Cap Off SCS

Variable

Starts with 214537

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Rib Grilling Steak Cap Off Fast Fry

Variable

Starts with 236150

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Redg. Prime Rib Prmium Oven Roast Chef Style PLU 1092

Variable

 Starts with 1092, 211295 or 236059

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Prime Rib Roast Chef Style    SCS

Variable

Starts with 214505

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Rib Premium Oven Roast Easy Carve

Variable

Starts with 220447

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Rib Premium Oven Roast Easy Carve   SCS

Variable

 Starts with 220448

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Rib Grilling Steak Value Pack

Variable

 Starts with 201202 or 241202

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Rib Grilling Steak

Variable

Starts with 201233

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
 (Metro Ontario Inc.)

Rib Steak   SCS

Variable

Starts with 14536

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Rib Fast Fry Steak Cut From Canada "AA" Grade

Variable

Starts with 236102

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Rib Steak Boneless    SCS

Variable

Starts with 14522

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Rib Steak Boneless    Fast Fry

Variable

Starts with 236137

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Beef Steaking Rib, Cap Off 88%    SCS

Variable

Starts with 214537

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Beef Steaking Rib, Cap Off 88%     Fast Fry

Variable

Starts with 236150

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Redg. BBQ Combo 1 T-Bone 2 StripLoin Steaks Bone-in

Variable

 Starts with 223912

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

T-Bone Grilling Steak No Tail Value Pack

Variable

Starts with 201049

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

T-Bone Grilling Steak No Tail

Variable

Starts with 201015

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

T-Bone Steak Tail Removed   SCS

Variable

Starts with 214531

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Wing Steak

Variable

Starts with 13132501

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Wing Steak Fast Fry

Variable

Starts with 13132502

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Wing Grilling Steak Value Pack

Variable

Starts with 201742

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill T-Bone Premium Oven Roast

Variable

Starts with 211190 or 236142

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Wing Premium Oven Roast

Variable

Starts with 211195 or 236113

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Strip Loin Grilling Steak Value Pack

Variable

Start with 211171 or 235907

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Strip Loin Grilling Steak

Variable

Starts with 201010

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Strip Loin Steak Boneless     SCS

Variable

Starts with 214532

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

RG StripLoin Peppercorn Steak

Variable

Starts with 222117

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

RG StripLoin Peppercorn Steak SCS

Variable

Starts with 222119

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Redg.StripLoin Steak Fast Fry

Variable

Starts with 234611

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Strip Loin Premium Oven Roast Beef

Variable

Starts with 201025

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Bnls Top Sirloin Premium Oven Roast

Variable

Starts with 211659 or 236132

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

R.G. Top Sirloin Roast Boneless     SCS

Variable

Starts with 214753

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Top Sirloin Grilling Steak Boneless

Variable

Starts with 211660 or 236072

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

R.G. Top Sirloin Steak Boneless   SCS

Variable

Starts with 214754

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Redg.Top Sirloin Grilling Steak Boneless VP

Variable

Start with 218869

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Top Sirloin Grilling Medallions

Variable

Starts with 211661 or 236115

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

R.G. Top Sirloin Grilling Medallions   SCS

Variable

Starts with 214755

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Top Sirloin Bacon Wrapped Medallion

Variable

Starts with 220898

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

R.G. Top Sirloin Grilling Bacon Medallions   SCS

Variable

Starts with 220899

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Redg. Top Sirloin Grilling Steak Cap Off Boneless

Variable

Starts with 211662 or 236098

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

R.G. Top Sirloin Club Steak       SCS

Variable

Starts with 214756

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Top Sirloin Cap Grilling Steak

Variable

Starts with 218870

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Top Sirloin Beef Cubes for Kabobs

Variable

Starts with 219500

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Stewing Beef Boneless

Variable

Starts with 201216

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Beef Cube For Stew Value Pack

Variable

Starts with 201237

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Beef Souvlaki

Variable

Starts with 222007

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Top Sirloin Beef and Vegetables Kabob

Variable

Starts with 217863

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Beef Kabobs         SCS

Variable

Starts with 217848

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Veal Inside Leg Scallopini

Variable

Starts with 213211

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Veal Inside Leg Cutlet Scallopini   SCS

Variable

Starts with 14690

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Grain Fed Veal Inside Leg Scallopini Value Pack

Variable

Starts with 235169

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Tenderized Grain Fed Veal Inside Leg Brd Cutlet VP

Variable

Starts with 234462

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Veal Leg Tenderized

Variable

Starts with 213212

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Veal Inside Leg Roast

Variable

Starts with 213218

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Veal Leg Cutlet Tenderized Breaded

Variable

Starts with 220416

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Veal Leg Cutlet Breaded    SCS

Variable

Starts with 214609

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Parmesan Chse-Garl Tender Veal Leg Cutlets Breaded

Variable

Starts with 234878

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Grain Fed leg of Veal Brascioli

Variable

Starts with 235571

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Stuffed Gr Veal Ins Round Cutlet

Variable

Starts with 221604

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Stuffed Veal Cutlet SCS

Variable

Starts with 221598

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Lean Ground Veal

Variable

Starts with 202127

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Lean Ground Grain Veal Fed Veal Burger

Variable

Starts with 236415

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Veal Grain Cube Boneless for Stew

Variable

Starts with 202116

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Bourguinon Grain Fed Veal Cube for Stew Boneless

Variable

Starts with 213204

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Extra Lean Ground Beef

Variable

Starts with 201024

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Extra Lean Ground Beef Value Pack

Variable

Starts with 201709

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Medium Ground Beef

Variable

Starts with 201021

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Medium Ground Beef Value Pack

Variable

Start with 201238

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Lean Ground Beef

Variable

Starts with 201020

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Lean Ground Beef Value Pack

Variable

Starts with 201710

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Extra Lean Ground Beef   SCS

Variable

Starts with 214614

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

Clerk Served

None
(Metro Ontario Inc.)

Red Grill Korean Marinated Short Ribs

Variable

Starts with 222688

Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

