Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

For more information: https://bit.ly/2oUaW8l

OTTAWA, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 1, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes/Dates Additional Information None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Beef Short Ribs Sliced Value Pack Variable Starts with 236152 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Beef Short Ribs Sliced Variable Starts with 201224 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Short Beef Rib Marinated Variable Starts with 221364 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Korean Beef Short Rib Variable Starts with 222695 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Rib Cap Off Premium Oven Roast Variable Starts with 211299 or 236100 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Rib Cap Off Premium Oven Roast - Boneless Variable Starts with 211300 or 236094 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Rib Steak Boneless No Cap Value Pack Variable Starts with 211256 or 236078 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Rib Grilling Steak Boneless No Cap Variable Starts with 211250 or 235945 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Rib Steak Boneless Fast Fry Variable Starts with 236137 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Rib Cap Off Grilling Steak Value Pack Variable Starts with 211257 or 236063 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Rib Cap Off Grilling Steak Variable Starts with 211265 or 236031 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Rib Grilling Steak Cap Off SCS Variable Starts with 214537 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Rib Grilling Steak Cap Off Fast Fry Variable Starts with 236150 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Redg. Prime Rib Prmium Oven Roast Chef Style PLU 1092 Variable Starts with 1092, 211295 or 236059 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Prime Rib Roast Chef Style SCS Variable Starts with 214505 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Rib Premium Oven Roast Easy Carve Variable Starts with 220447 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Rib Premium Oven Roast Easy Carve SCS Variable Starts with 220448 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Rib Grilling Steak Value Pack Variable Starts with 201202 or 241202 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Rib Grilling Steak Variable Starts with 201233 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Rib Steak SCS Variable Starts with 14536 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Rib Fast Fry Steak Cut From Canada "AA" Grade Variable Starts with 236102 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Rib Steak Boneless SCS Variable Starts with 14522 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Rib Steak Boneless Fast Fry Variable Starts with 236137 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Beef Steaking Rib, Cap Off 88% SCS Variable Starts with 214537 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Beef Steaking Rib, Cap Off 88% Fast Fry Variable Starts with 236150 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Redg. BBQ Combo 1 T-Bone 2 StripLoin Steaks Bone-in Variable Starts with 223912 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) T-Bone Grilling Steak No Tail Value Pack Variable Starts with 201049 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) T-Bone Grilling Steak No Tail Variable Starts with 201015 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) T-Bone Steak Tail Removed SCS Variable Starts with 214531 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Wing Steak Variable Starts with 13132501 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Wing Steak Fast Fry Variable Starts with 13132502 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Wing Grilling Steak Value Pack Variable Starts with 201742 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill T-Bone Premium Oven Roast Variable Starts with 211190 or 236142 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Wing Premium Oven Roast Variable Starts with 211195 or 236113 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Strip Loin Grilling Steak Value Pack Variable Start with 211171 or 235907 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Strip Loin Grilling Steak Variable Starts with 201010 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Strip Loin Steak Boneless SCS Variable Starts with 214532 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) RG StripLoin Peppercorn Steak Variable Starts with 222117 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) RG StripLoin Peppercorn Steak SCS Variable Starts with 222119 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Redg.StripLoin Steak Fast Fry Variable Starts with 234611 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None (Metro Ontario Inc.) Strip Loin Premium Oven Roast Beef Variable Starts with 201025 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Bnls Top Sirloin Premium Oven Roast Variable Starts with 211659 or 236132 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) R.G. Top Sirloin Roast Boneless SCS Variable Starts with 214753 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Top Sirloin Grilling Steak Boneless Variable Starts with 211660 or 236072 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) R.G. Top Sirloin Steak Boneless SCS Variable Starts with 214754 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Redg.Top Sirloin Grilling Steak Boneless VP Variable Start with 218869 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Top Sirloin Grilling Medallions Variable Starts with 211661 or 236115 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) R.G. Top Sirloin Grilling Medallions SCS Variable Starts with 214755 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Top Sirloin Bacon Wrapped Medallion Variable Starts with 220898 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) R.G. Top Sirloin Grilling Bacon Medallions SCS Variable Starts with 220899 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Redg. Top Sirloin Grilling Steak Cap Off Boneless Variable Starts with 211662 or 236098 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) R.G. Top Sirloin Club Steak SCS Variable Starts with 214756 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Top Sirloin Cap Grilling Steak Variable Starts with 218870 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Top Sirloin Beef Cubes for Kabobs Variable Starts with 219500 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Stewing Beef Boneless Variable Starts with 201216 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Beef Cube For Stew Value Pack Variable Starts with 201237 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Beef Souvlaki Variable Starts with 222007 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Top Sirloin Beef and Vegetables Kabob Variable Starts with 217863 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Beef Kabobs SCS Variable Starts with 217848 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Veal Inside Leg Scallopini Variable Starts with 213211 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None (Metro Ontario Inc.) Veal Inside Leg Cutlet Scallopini SCS Variable Starts with 14690 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Grain Fed Veal Inside Leg Scallopini Value Pack Variable Starts with 235169 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Tenderized Grain Fed Veal Inside Leg Brd Cutlet VP Variable Starts with 234462 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Veal Leg Tenderized Variable Starts with 213212 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Veal Inside Leg Roast Variable Starts with 213218 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Veal Leg Cutlet Tenderized Breaded Variable Starts with 220416 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Veal Leg Cutlet Breaded SCS Variable Starts with 214609 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Parmesan Chse-Garl Tender Veal Leg Cutlets Breaded Variable Starts with 234878 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Grain Fed leg of Veal Brascioli Variable Starts with 235571 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Stuffed Gr Veal Ins Round Cutlet Variable Starts with 221604 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Stuffed Veal Cutlet SCS Variable Starts with 221598 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Lean Ground Veal Variable Starts with 202127 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Lean Ground Grain Veal Fed Veal Burger Variable Starts with 236415 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Veal Grain Cube Boneless for Stew Variable Starts with 202116 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Bourguinon Grain Fed Veal Cube for Stew Boneless Variable Starts with 213204 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Extra Lean Ground Beef Variable Starts with 201024 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Extra Lean Ground Beef Value Pack Variable Starts with 201709 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Medium Ground Beef Variable Starts with 201021 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Medium Ground Beef Value Pack Variable Start with 201238 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Lean Ground Beef Variable Starts with 201020 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Lean Ground Beef Value Pack Variable Starts with 201710 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3

None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Extra Lean Ground Beef SCS Variable Starts with 214614 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3 Clerk Served None

(Metro Ontario Inc.) Red Grill Korean Marinated Short Ribs Variable Starts with 222688 Best Before JN 3 to AU 3



What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

