Updated Food Recall Warning - Randsland brand Super Salad Kit and Randsland brand Kale recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The recall issued on September 24, 2019 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Randsland Farms Inc. is recalling Randsland brand Super Salad Kit and Randsland brand Kale from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Randsland Super Salad Kit 454 g 0 57225 00005 6 2919071 100119 Randsland Kale 340 g 0 57225 00006 3 2919071 100119

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

