Updated Food Recall Warning - Krown brand red and yellow onions grown by Thomson International Inc. and imported from the USA recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 7, 2020 has been updated to include additional product and distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Krown Produce Inc. is recalling Krown brand red and yellow onions grown by Thomson International Inc., Bakersfield, California, and imported from the USA, from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

These products may also have been purchased on-line or through various restaurant locations. They may also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand or product names as described below. The CFIA will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Distribution Krown Red Onion 4.54 kg / 10 lb None All units sold up to and including August 5, 2020 Frontier Foods, 311 Centre St., Frontier, SK Pip's Country Store, 4806 Selkirk Ave., Edgewater, BC Northern, 2 Inuit St. (Box 281), Kugluktuk, NU Northern, Mackenzie Dr. (Box 143), Tulita, NT Northern, 807 Tetlit Gwich'In Rd. (Box 60), Fort McPherson, NT Edgewood General Store, Box 16, Edgewood, BC Northern,Box 158, Ulukhaktok, NT Northern, 991 Mistassiniy Rd. (Box 90), Wabasca, AB Northern, 41 Breynat St. (Box 47), Fort Smith, NT Whitemud Grocer, 220 Centre St., Val Marie, SK Rock Creek General Store, 4105 Hwy. 3, Rock Creek, BC Hidden Valley Foods, 108 Maple Ave. S, Eastend, SK Slocan Village Market, 519 Harold St., Slocan, BC Balfour Superette, 7824 Hwy. 3A, Balfour, BC The Sea Store, 9226 Kokanee Rd., Vernon, BC Cut Knife Family Foods, 112 Broad St. S (Box 487), Cut Knife, SK J & D Meat & Groceries, 435 Elliot St., Quesnel, BC PGI Market On 5th, 2900 5th Ave., Prince George, BC Clarke's General Store, 5750 Horsefly Rd., Horsefly, BC J & S Confectionery, 4714 Herald St., Macklin, SK Kinuso AG Foods, 225 Centre St. (PO Box 390), Kinuso, AB Northern, 2 Town Sq. (Box 9000), Norman Wells, NT Northern, Box 260, Tuktoyaktuk, NT Little Kingdom, 11284 Westside Rd., Vernon, BC Blind Bay Country Market, Golf Course Dr., Blind Bay, BC E.M. Grocers, PO Box 130, Denzil, SK Lakeview Store, 14729 Hwy 3A, Gray Creek, BC 70 Mile General Store, 1556 Cariboo Hwy. (PO Box 129), 70 Mile House, BC Krown Yellow Onion 4.54 kg / 10 lb None All units sold up to and including August 5, 2020 Loon Lake Fine Foods, PO Box 189, Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, Loon Lake, SK Lac La Hache Food Mart, Box 100, Lac La Hache, BC Clinton Budget Foods, 1429 Cariboo Hwy., Clinton, BC The Store, 5 Main St. (Box 68), Acadia Valley, AB Balfour Superette, 7824 Hwy. 3A, Balfour, BC J & D Meat & Groceries, 435 Elliot St., Quesnel, BC Clarke's General Store, 5750 Horsefly Rd., Horsefly, BC Buffalo River Mini Mart, Chief Pierre Nezaroche St., Dillon, SK

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the identity of the onions in your possession, check with your place of purchase.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

This recall was triggered by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak followed by a recall in the United States by Thomson International Inc. located in Bakersfield, California. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

