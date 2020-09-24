Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - PC brand chicken strips - gluten free recalled due to undeclared gluten/wheat

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1600991510639/1600991516589

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 31, 2020, has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC brand chicken strips – gluten free from the marketplace because they contain gluten/wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Distribution PC Chicken Strips – gluten free 600 g 0 60383 20488 4 2021 AL 20 Real Canadian Superstore, 540 3rd St. SE #240, Calgary, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 5016-51 Ave. A, Red Deer, AB Steve's No Frills, 10 Vanderbilt Common, Spruce Grove, AB Extra Foods Cardston, 120 2nd St. E, Cardston, AB Finney's Your Independent Grocer, 10851 100th St., Westlock, AB Steve's No Frills, 1502 Columbia Ave., Castlegar, BC Pealow's Your Independent Grocer, 1501 Cook St., Creston, BC Real Canadian Superstore, 101 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 4410 17 St. NW, Edmonton, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 7005 48 Ave, Camrose, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 110 Jennifer Heil Way #10, Spruce Grove, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 11835 26 Ave, SW., Edmonton, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 15915 Macleod Trail SE #100, Calgary, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 10505 Southport Rd. SW, Calgary, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 1792 Trans Canada Way SE, Medicine Hat, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 4700 130 Ave SE #100, Calgary, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 5858 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 19655 Seton Way SE, Calgary, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 20 Heritage Meadows Way SE #100, Calgary, AB Hardy's Your Independent Grocer, 16 Superior St, Devon, AB Extra Foods, 7000 27th St, Grand Forks, BC Craig's No Frills, 3915 50 St, Leduc, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 3515 Mayor Magrath Dr S, Lethbridge, AB Chris' No Frills, 8802 100 St #100, Fort Saskatchewan, AB Braund's Your Independent Grocer, 4431 4 Ave, Edson, AB Troy's No Frills, 4 Aquintania Blvd W, Lethbridge, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 5031 44 St, Lloydminster, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 410 Baseline Rd #100, Sherwood Park, AB Wykes' YIG, 303 Ogilvie St #5, Whitehorse, YT Real Canadian Superstore, 4950 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 12225 99 St, Grande Prairie, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 12350 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB Real Canadian Superstore, 9711 23 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Company information, Presidents choice, 1-888-495-5111, https://www.loblaws.ca/contact-us; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

