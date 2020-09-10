UPDATE -- vivo Announces "VISION+" Initiative to Promote the Culture of Mobile Photography

vivo VISION+ centers around "JOY IMAGE" as its core foundation and will form a new visual content ecosystem through initiatives including content co-creation, education and cultural exchanges. The strategy fuses vivo's product innovation leadership with the evolving needs of smartphone users who view mobile photography as an important part of culture and everyday life.

"The genesis of vivo VISION+ is derived from the dedication our brand has placed on mobile photography technologies and culture for many years. We aspire to give more people tools of visual self-expression and the opportunity to document highlights in their lives. We hope to collaborate on more authentic and personalized content with creators to illustrate our brand culture. These initiatives are an opportunity to educate users on our technological advancements and visual aesthetic exploration," said Michael Chang, vivo's General Manager of Branding, at the vivo VISION+ launch event, held at Enjoy Art Museum in Beijing. Tang Qingliang, Senior Director of Imaging Product, Li Zhuo, Director of Digital Imaging Product, and An Yiran, Manager of Digital Imaging Product, were also in attendance.

At the event, vivo announced a partnership with National Geographic to launch a global mobile photography competition, the vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards. Global smartphone users will be invited to showcase their photography skills, and outstanding entries will be submitted for international photography awards. The theme and progress of the contest will be published on the official websites of both parties, and the world's top photographers, such as Steve McCurry and Michael Halsband, will be invited to partake.

"National Geographic has always embraced the diversity of humanity in order to deliver excellent content. vivo shares these values, and this new cooperation will allow the two parties to explore further," Wang Yan, Head of National Geographic Branded Content and Partnership, said.

The vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Academy is a public photography education initiative, providing an artistic and cultural exchange platform for the masses. At the Academy, photography enthusiasts will learn to discover, understand and convey the creative spirit of mobile photography. The vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Academy will invite world-class photographers to teach master classes to vivo users and photography enthusiasts. Photographer Xiao Quan, who attended the VISION+ launch event, is one of the participants in this program. vivo will conduct the VISION+ Master Class, providing a cultural exchange platform for photographers and users.

The "VISION+ Photographers Federation" will unite like-minded and excellent photographers around the world. vivo hopes to collaborate with more creators to explore the limitless possibilities of mobile photography, which will ultimately contribute towards the technological advancements and aesthetic developments of vivo product design.

Based on comprehensive consumer research and a user-centric design approach, vivo is a pioneering innovator of mobile photography technology. This has translated into vivo's cutting-edge offerings such as the world's first pop-up front camera featured in vivo NEX, or the revolutionary Gimbal Camera System of the vivo X50 series and the use of the 50MP GN1 sensor. In the future, vivo shall continue to flourish in categories such as night photography, digital portraits, sports imaging, telephoto lens, videography, and other mobile photography features. vivo will pursue innovation based on users' insights, enhancing the technical capabilities and heightening the standards of mobile photography universally.

In order to attain these goals, vivo is vigorously carrying out technical development processes. At the event, Li Zhuo, Director of Digital Imaging Product of vivo, said a sensor with RGBW matrix has been discreetly developed by vivo for one year. Theoretically, its photosensitive efficiency is measured to be 160% of the conventional RGGB matrix. This technology will push the photosensitivity of smartphones to a new level, capturing precise and clear images under various adverse light conditions.

About vivo

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, manufacturing over 200 million smartphones each year. As of 2019, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 30 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 350 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

