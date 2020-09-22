UPDATE - Unifor update on contract talks with Ford

Please note that the time of the event has changed.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Tuesday September 22, 2020 Unifor's National President will provide an update live on Facebook about the negotiations with Ford Motor Company.

WHAT: News Conference to update media on auto bargaining



WHEN: 11 a.m., Tuesday September 22, 2020



WHERE: Provincial Ballroom, Sheraton Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto



WHO: Unifor National President Jerry Dias and Unifor Bargaining Committee representatives

Journalists wishing to participate in the Question & Answer portion of the news conference by phone must register by emailing [email protected] and we will send you dial in information.

In-person attendance will be restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in compliance with Ontario health directives. Those wishing to attend in person must register in advance via email on a first come first serve basis. A pool camera arrangement is preferred.

The news conference will streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page. Broadcast quality footage of the event will be available afterward for download upon request via email.

A digital media kit including background on Canada's auto industry and details on plant locations, products produced and number of workers represented by Unifor can be found on this website.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews after the news conference via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor's Director of Communications, Natalie Clancy at [email protected] or 416-707-5794 (cell).

