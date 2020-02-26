Update On VIA Rail's Services

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) announces that regular service between Winnipeg and The Pas will resume starting Sunday, March 1.

VIA Rail is reaching out directly to passengers with reservations to update them on the latest developments. All other passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information.

We continue to work with the infrastructure owner, CN Rail, on making sure that normal service can resume on all other routes and that passengers can be welcomed back on board our trains as quickly as possible.

Please find below a summary of routes in service, including as of Sunday:

Overview of service resumptions* Route Service Toronto- London-Windsor In full service Toronto-Sarnia In full service Toronto-Niagara Falls In full service Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa In Full service The Ocean (Montréal-Halifax) Full service to resume starting Friday, February 28 Winnipeg-The Pas Full service to resume starting Sunday, March 1

*This information is subject to change without notice.

Since all other VIA Rail services remain cancelled until further notice, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), VIA Rail has cancelled all affected departures as per the table below.

As of February 26, 859 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades.

More than 143 500 passengers have been affected.

Please note that the cancellation window of the different services is based on the minimum expected time it would take to resume the service once the line reopens.

Accordingly, we are protecting reservations as long as possible to prevent passengers from changing their travels plans unnecessarily.

Overview of service cancellations* Route Service Cancelled until (inclusively) : Toronto-Ottawa Cancelled Sunday, March 1 Toronto-Montréal Cancelled Sunday, March 1 Senneterre-Jonquière Cancelled Sunday, March 1 Prince Rupert- Prince George-Jasper Cancelled Wednesday, March 4 The Canadian Cancelled Sunday, March 1

*This information is subject to change without notice.

All passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information. Details on the refunding procedure are available on our website: https://www.viarail.ca/en/travel-advisory-information.

We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all parties involved to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook viarailcanada

Instagram @viarailcanada

VIA: The Blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Source: Ben Marc Diendéré, Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer, VIA Rail Canada; Information: Karl-Philip Marchand Giguere, Media Relations, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393-8787, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.viarail.ca/

