Update on the privacy breach

MONTREAL, July 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins has an update on its response to the privacy breach and would like to reiterate that caisse members are automatically protected against identity theft through the new solution it recently announced.

The solution includes three components:

Protection : Members' accounts and assets at Desjardins are fully protected against unauthorized transactions. Support : If a member's identity is stolen, Desjardins can provide individual support through every step of the identity recovery process. Psychological support is also available in these situations for members who request it. Reimbursement : Members may be reimbursed up to $50,000 for expenses they incur while recovering their identity, such as notary or lawyer fees and other expenses outlined in the protection details.

Members don't have to lift a finger. They're already automatically covered by this solution.

On Thursday, July 18, the average wait time for members calling the dedicated privacy breach phone line was 4.4 minutes.

As of today, 412,000 personal members have signed up for the Equifax plan, either through Desjardins (in person at a caisse, over the phone, online, or on their mobile device) or directly with Equifax.

Also as of today, all letters have been sent out to affected personal and business members.

Desjardins would like to reassure members that there has been no recent spike in fraud, and that their assets and transactions at Desjardins are protected, as they always have been. If any unauthorized transactions are made in members' Desjardins accounts, they will be reimbursed.

For more information on these solutions, members can visit https://www.desjardins.com/personal-information or call AccèsD at 1-800-CAISSES (1-800-224-7737).

