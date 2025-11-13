TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Inspector General of Policing of Ontario, Ryan Teschner, provided the following update on his inspection of the Thunder Bay Police Service and Thunder Bay Police Service Board:

"On October 10, 2024, I initiated an inspection of the Thunder Bay Police Service and its governing Board. This inspection focuses on how the Service conducts death and missing person investigations, with particular attention to compliance with the Community Safety and Policing Act (CSPA) and alignment with leading practices.

Since the launch of the inspection, my team has completed a comprehensive review of policies, procedures, and documentation submitted by both the Board and the Service. This work was further informed by interviews with Board and Police Service members, analysis of occurrence reports, engagement with more than 30 external organizations, and dedicated time spent listening to and learning from impacted families.

With the information-gathering phase now complete, the inspection has entered its next stage: the development of the Findings Report. Under the CSPA, if I determine that the report reveals evidence of non-compliance or a risk of non-compliance with legislative requirements, I may issue Directions to the Board, Chief of Police, and/or the Service.

The Findings Report, along with Directions, if I determine it appropriate to make any, is expected to be completed in early 2026. As required by the CSPA, it will be made public and posted on the Inspectorate of Policing's website.

I remain committed to transparency, accountability, and continued engagement with affected parties and communities throughout this process."

About the Inspector General of Policing and the Inspectorate of Policing

The Inspector General of Policing drives improved performance and accountability in policing and police governance by overseeing the delivery of adequate and effective policing across Ontario. The Inspector General ensures compliance with the province's policing legislation and standards, and has the authority to issue progressive, risk-based and binding directions and measures to protect public safety. Ontario's Community Safety and Policing Act embeds protections to ensure the Inspector General's legal role is delivered arm's-length of government.

The Inspector General of Policing leads the Inspectorate of Policing (IoP). The IoP provides operational support to inspect, investigate, monitor, and advise Ontario's police services, boards and special constable employers. By leveraging independent research and data intelligence, the IoP promotes leading practices and identifies areas for improvement, ensuring that high-quality policing and police governance is delivered to make everyone in Ontario safer.

In March 2023, Ryan Teschner was appointed as Ontario's first Inspector General of Policing with duties and authorities under the Community Safety and Policing Act. Mr. Teschner is a recognized expert in public administration, policing and police governance.

For more information about the Inspector General of Policing or the IoP, please visit www.iopontario.ca.

