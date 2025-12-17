Decisions and Findings Reports made public for the first time under the Community Safety and Policing Act

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ – Today, Ontario's Inspector General of Policing, Ryan Teschner, published his first Decisions under the Community Safety and Policing Act (CSPA), making public the outcomes of completed investigations and marking a significant milestone in the province's policing oversight system.

These Decisions confirm where policing standards are being met and set out directions where they are not. They are the next step in operationalizing the Inspector General's mandate to ensure compliance with policing laws and improve the performance of the province's policing system, while enhancing transparency in how police services and police service boards are held to account.

The Decisions and Findings Reports result from investigations based on public complaints made to the Inspector General of Policing. Investigations examine two core areas: (1) the conduct and accountability of police service board members and, (2) the delivery of policing, including whether police services are providing adequate and effective policing, complying with the law, and following policies or procedures set by police service boards, the Minister, or Chiefs of Police.

The first group of Inspector General Decisions include the following findings:

Non-Compliance and Direction Issued: The Inspector General found that the Peel Regional Police Service failed to comply with the CSPA in relation to the use of the PepperBall system and issued a formal direction requiring the Service to stop carrying or using the PepperBall system until provincially prescribed training is established and completed.





Misconduct and Confidentiality Breach: The Inspector General found that a board member of the Gananoque Police Service Board committed misconduct by disclosing confidential information about policing operations, violating confidentiality and board member conduct requirements under the CSPA. The decision emphasized that information obtained as a board member cannot be disclosed regardless of other municipal roles a board member may hold, and that confidentiality is essential to maintain trust and enable effective police governance. No additional measures were imposed because the board member had already been subject to a direction restricting his board duties during the investigation.





Adequate and Effective Policing: The Inspector General found that the Waterloo Regional Police Service was in compliance with policing requirements under the CSPA and commended the Service for effective enforcement of cannabis laws. The decision noted the Service exceeded standards by using best practices such as engaging external partners, obtaining judicial authorizations, and maintaining communication with the complainant.





Police Service Board Member Conduct: The Deputy Inspector General found that two Toronto Police Service Board members did not commit misconduct after making public statements about a police interaction at a local protest. The investigation determined their actions were in compliance with requirements under the CSPA, as they affirmed Charter rights, sought staff advice, and did not interfere with police operations. The decision also highlighted the "two hats" challenge faced by municipal councillors who also serve as police board members, emphasizing the need for caution when making public statements to maintain public trust and recommending verifying wording or issuing separate statements in the future.

"Transparency is the foundation of trust," said Inspector General Teschner. "By sharing these reports and decisions openly, I aim to make oversight visible, recognizing the work that is being done well and in compliance with the law, while also identifying opportunities for improvement. This benefits everyone–police services, police boards, and the communities they serve–by reinforcing trust and demonstrating that oversight is fair, evidence-based, and focused on strengthening policing across Ontario."

Decisions and Findings Reports will be published on a regular basis. Their collective impact will support stronger policing performance across the province, helping police services and boards better meet their obligations under the law and ultimately, better serve communities across Ontario.

About the Inspector General of Policing and the Inspectorate of Policing

The Inspector General of Policing drives improved performance and accountability in policing and police governance by overseeing the delivery of policing across Ontario. The Inspector General ensures compliance with the province's policing legislation and standards, and has the authority to issue progressive, risk-based and binding directions and measures to protect public safety. Ontario's Community Safety and Policing Act embeds protections to ensure the Inspector General's legal role is delivered at arm's-length of government.

The Inspector General of Policing leads the Inspectorate of Policing (IoP). The IoP provides operational support to inspect, investigate, monitor, and advise Ontario's police services, boards and special constable employers. By leveraging independent research and data intelligence, the IoP promotes leading practices and identifies areas for improvement, ensuring that high-quality policing and police governance is delivered to make everyone in Ontario safer.

In March 2023, Ryan Teschner was appointed as Ontario's first Inspector General of Policing with duties and authorities under the Community Safety and Policing Act. Mr. Teschner is a recognized expert in public administration, policing and police governance.

For more information about the Inspector General of Policing or the IoP, please visit www.iopontario.ca.

