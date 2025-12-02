Meeting included Association leaders and focused on outlining next steps for oversight and accountability

WHITBY, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Ryan Teschner, Inspector General of Policing of Ontario, yesterday hosted a meeting with Chair Shaun Collier of the Durham Regional Police Service Board (also Mayor of the Town of Ajax), Chief of Police Peter Moreira of the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), Durham Regional Police Association President Andrew Tummonds, and Durham Regional Police Senior Officers Association President Rob Antaya. Inspector General Teschner brought the parties together to discuss the recent report from the former Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC), the path forward to implement key recommendations, and explain his independent oversight role in monitoring progress.

Following the meeting, Inspector General Teschner released this statement:

"While the report pertains to an investigation that began in 2019, my priority is ensuring that the Durham Regional Police Service and Board deliver policing that is high-performing, respectful, and responsive to the communities they serve.

Achieving this fosters workplaces where staff have confidence in leadership and direction, recognizing that an engaged and supported workforce is essential for this workforce to be its best for the communities it serves.

Yesterday, my team and I met with the DRPS, the Board, and the two Associations to outline how I will actively monitor progress on implementing the recommendations from the OCPC report. Under the Community Safety and Policing Act, the responsibility for monitoring the implementation of the recommendations relevant to compliance with Ontario's policing laws and standards now rests with me. I appreciated the engagement by all the parties, and the collaborative approach to the discussion we had. After a detailed analysis, my team has organized the report's content into critical themes that reflect its central issues. These themes range from workplace culture to governance and oversight issues that require immediate attention.

Based on yesterday's meeting, I am encouraged by the progress shared by the Chief and Board and appreciate their focused approach to strengthening accountability, improving governance and fostering a healthier workplace culture. I can say with confidence that addressing not just the recommendations, but the underlying causes behind them is the highest priority for Chief Moreira and the Board, as I know it is for the two Associations. Based on the information I have been presented to date, I can also say that there has been a significant change in critical leadership positions, including the DRPS Command, the Board, and the two Associations. From what I have already seen, this change has created conditions in which important progress has already been made on many of the issues outlined in the report – some progress long before the report was actually completed. There is a clear commitment to continue the work that remains to be done. This forward momentum needs to be maintained, with constant dialogue between the organization's leadership and its members to confirm that the improvements implemented are having their intended outcome.

I recognize concerns raised by all the parties I met with, and also concerns expressed by members of the community, about the delay in the report being publicly released. While OCPC's report and investigation was not mine, I am committed to transparency, as I believe it is essential to maintaining public confidence in the policing system. I have committed that future updates on my monitoring and evaluation will be available on the Inspectorate of Policing's website so that information about progress will be there for all to see.

I, along with my team at the Inspectorate of Policing will continue to monitor this matter and evaluate the progress made by the DRPS and the Board, working collaboratively with the Associations to ensure that the root cause issues identified in the report are fulsomely addressed. My goal is clear: to apply my independent oversight to continue to improve the organization's performance both inside and for the community it serves, enhance trust through our collective work, and foster a healthy, safe, and more respectful environment for all members of the Service."

About the Inspector General of Policing and the Inspectorate of Policing

The Inspector General of Policing drives improved performance and accountability in policing and police governance by overseeing the delivery of policing across Ontario. The Inspector General ensures compliance with the province's policing legislation and standards, and has the authority to issue progressive, risk-based and binding directions and measures to protect public safety. Ontario's Community Safety and Policing Act embeds protections to ensure the Inspector General's legal role is delivered at arm's-length of government.

The Inspector General of Policing leads the Inspectorate of Policing (IoP). The IoP is delegated to inspect, investigate, monitor, and advise Ontario's police services, boards and special constable employers. By leveraging independent research and data intelligence, the IoP promotes leading practices and identifies areas for improvement, ensuring that high-quality policing and police governance is delivered to make everyone in Ontario safer.

In March 2023, Ryan Teschner was appointed as Ontario's first Inspector General of Policing with duties and authorities under the Community Safety and Policing Act. Mr. Teschner is a recognized expert in public administration, policing and police governance.

For more information about the Inspector General of Policing or the IoP, please visit www.iopontario.ca.

