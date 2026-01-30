ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Glencore Canada is today providing an update on the status of ongoing discussions with the relevant authorities ahead of January 31, 2026, the date previously set as a deadline to confirm a viable path forward to ensure the long-term sustainability of its operations at the Horne Smelter and the Canadian Copper Refinery (CCR).

Glencore Canada confirms that it has maintained ongoing discussions with the Government of Québec.

At this time, certain key elements remain unresolved. It is critical to break the current impasse without delay to secure the continuation of operations and the investments required to support the future of the Horne Smelter and CCR.

The projects aimed at delivering the next generation of environmental improvements represent major investments, estimated at several hundred million dollars. Glencore Canada reiterates its willingness to invest in its facilities, but a financial commitment of this magnitude requires stability and predictability.

This is contingent on finding a path forward towards a stable and realistic regulatory framework for the years ahead--at a minimum for the duration of the next ministerial authorization.

Glencore Canada acknowledges the continued support of its employees and partners, and remains mobilized to protect the future of the Horne Smelter and the Canadian Copper Refinery. The next steps in this process will depend on the parties' ability to reach agreement quickly on viable conditions that both enable the Company to deliver on its commitment to continuous improvement and support the long-term sustainability of its operations.

