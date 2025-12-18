ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Horne Smelter acknowledges the decision of the Rouyn-Noranda City Council to refer the request for modification of its ministerial permit, including the 18-month transition period to reach the target of 15 ng/m³ of arsenic, to the provincial authorities.

As the City has pointed out, this is a decision that falls under the jurisdiction of the Government of Quebec, with which discussions are actively ongoing. The structural decisions that need to be made by the end of the year will be critical for the long-term viability of the Horne Smelter and of the Canadian Copper Refinery (CCR).

Honouring Our Commitments Within a Predictable Framework

This past July, Glencore submitted a request to make timely amendments to its ministerial permit. From the outset, we highlighted to the government the urgency of taking action to avoid the situation we now find ourselves in.

Glencore cannot commit to investing $300 million without the assurance that all elements of its request will be agreed to. While the requested extension is an important component, it is part of a broader effort to establish a realistic, stable, and predictable regulatory framework for the long term--an essential condition for achieving the next generation of environmental improvements.

The key elements necessary for the future of the Smelter include:

Adjusting the current ministerial permit in line with the modification request submitted on July 22, 2025, specifically to allow for the full implementation of the emissions reduction plan according to a realistic timeline; and

Confirming a stable regulatory framework for the coming years, and at least for the duration of the next permit, maintaining a target of 15 ng/m³ for arsenic or a mechanism to reduce the risk associated with the required investments.

"Our willingness to invest in and improve the facilities at the Horne Smelter is real and serious. However, it depends on one unavoidable condition: the establishment of a realistic, stable, and predictable long-term regulatory framework, commensurate with the required investments and associated risks," emphasizes Vincent Plante, Executive Director of the North American Copper Division at Glencore.

Mr. Plante adds: "I also want to highlight the remarkable commitment and solidarity shown by our workers and partners in recent weeks. Their support demonstrates the importance of the Smelter to our community and strengthens our determination to ensure its sustainability."

A Strategic Industry to Protect for Quebec and Canada

The Horne Smelter and CCR form Canada's only complete copper-smelting and refining chain, producing a critical metal key to the energy transition for electrical wiring, renewable energy infrastructure, and electric vehicles. Together, they support more than 3,200 direct and indirect jobs, generate nearly $850 million in added value, and recycle thousands of tonnes of material each year.

The Horne Smelter is confident that its operations are safe for the public. They were safe 20 years ago, when arsenic concentrations in the air were much higher than today. They are safe now, and they would still be with a target of 15 ng/m³ at the legal sampling station, which, according to current modeling, would result in less than 7 ng/m³ over 98% of the urban area.

The Horne Smelter believes in its future in Rouyn-Noranda and Montreal East and intends to continue its dialogue with the Government of Quebec to support workers, their families, and the entire community.

