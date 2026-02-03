ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Given the current state of discussions, Glencore Canada has been forced to immediately suspend all investments related to emissions reduction and facility upgrade projects at the Horne Smelter and to implement a demobilization plan, effective February 3, 2026. Investments at the CCR Refinery will also be scaled back over the medium term.

Since summer 2025, Glencore Canada has been working with the Government of Québec to secure the long-term viability of its operations in Rouyn-Noranda and Montréal-Est.

Despite sustained efforts by both parties, the necessary conditions are not sufficiently in place to allow Glencore Canada to proceed.

"Our employees deserve clear direction for the future. We have worked in good faith and explored every option available to us. Protecting jobs and maintaining operations remain the company's top priorities, but the conditions needed to move forward simply are not in place right now," says Marc Bédard, Chief Operating Officer, Custom Metallurgical Assets at Glencore.

Glencore Canada was prepared to make major investments--totalling nearly $1 billion over five years, including $300M for emissions reduction. However, authorizing an investment of this scale would be irresponsible without assurance that the regulatory conditions would allow the Smelter to continue operating within a predictable and realistic longer-term framework.

That is why Glencore Canada has repeatedly communicated two clear requirements to the government:

Adjustment of the current ministerial authorization to allow full implementation of the emissions reduction plan on a realistic timeline; and

Confirmation of a stable regulatory framework going forward--at a minimum for the duration of the next authorization--including maintaining the 15 ng/m³ target for arsenic.

While awaiting this regulatory certainty, Glencore Canada remains open to exploring other mechanisms--such as financial ones--to reduce the short-term risk associated with investments of this scale.

"It is very disappointing to be potentially on the path to closure when we are convinced the Horne Smelter's operations are safe for the community," adds Mr. Bédard. "Our immediate priority is being on the ground with our teams. We will be communicating transparently with affected employees and partners."

Glencore Canada acknowledges the continued commitment of its teams and takes pride in the tangible progress made in recent years. Between 2022 and 2024, the average arsenic concentration in ambient air measured at the Horne legal monitoring station decreased by 46.5%. In 2024, 99% of Rouyn-Noranda's urban area had concentrations at or below 15 ng/m³.

The Horne Smelter continues operating in accordance with the current ministerial authorization. However, without completing the planned projects, it will become impossible to meet certain targets that come into effect starting in March 2027.

Accordingly, the situation will need to be reassessed in the coming months.

