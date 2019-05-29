Update on the federal charges

MONTREAL, May 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) was informed today, following the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry on federal charges laid by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada against SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., SNC-Lavalin International Inc. and SNC-Lavalin Construction Inc., that the charged entities were committed to trial. Each entity has been charged with one count of fraud under section 380 of the Criminal Code of Canada and one count of corruption under Section 3(1)(b) of the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act.

SNC-Lavalin maintains that it will vigorously defend itself and plead not guilty to the charges in the interest of its employees, partners, clients, investors, pensioners and other stakeholders.

"Given the threshold to be met by the prosecution at the stage of the preliminary inquiry, this outcome was expected," said Neil Bruce, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. We are analyzing the decision with our counsel and will decide how to best advance our defence to the charges and the serious legal arguments we intend to present to continue to vigorously defend ourselves to get the right outcome and be acquitted."

"SNC-Lavalin is a completely transformed company," he added. "These charges relate to alleged wrongdoings that took place seven to 20 years ago by certain former employees who left the company long ago. And we are pursuing those who committed the wrongdoings."

For more information about SNC-Lavalin's transformational journey: https://www.snclavalin.com/~/media/Files/S/SNC-Lavalin/documents/snc-lavalin-open-letter-october-26-2018-en.pdf.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear, Clean Power, and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media, Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772, media@snclavalin.com; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, denis.jasmin@snclavalin.com

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

