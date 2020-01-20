Update on Lock out at Co-op Refinery

REGINA, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor National President Jerry Dias will join Local 594 members and hundreds of their supporters to announce a significant development on day 46 of the lock out by Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL).

"Rogue corporate executives at Co-op have picked a fight with our entire union," said Jerry Dias. "We will continue to escalate job action and do whatever it takes to protect our members' pensions from corporate greed."

Nearly 800 highly skilled members of Unifor Local 594 remain locked out from the Co-op Refinery, which continues to rely on unqualified scab workers and managers to operate the refinery.

Members of the media are invited to attend the rally and news conference:

What: Rally for refinery workers and news conference Who: Jerry Dias, Unifor National President

Kevin Bittman, Unifor Local 594 President When: January 20 at 10 a.m Where: Gate #7 on Fleet Street, North of McDonald Street

For those unable attend, the event will be streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews, please contact Unifor's Director of Communications, Natalie Clancy at [email protected] or 416-707-5794 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

