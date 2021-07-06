OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of staff and inmates continues to be a top priority for the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC). There are currently zero inmate cases of COVID-19 in federal correctional institutions across the country and, as a result, CSC has started to gradually resume inmate visits.

For everyone's protection, health and safety measures will continue to be in place at all CSC facilities. Prior to entering an institution, visitors must undergo a screening process, including a temperature check and answering a series of questions. Visitors are also required to wear a mask, wash/sanitize their hands before entry, and practice physical distancing at all times. Visitor spaces will be cleaned and disinfected before and after each visit.

A webpage is updated regularly to provide information on which sites are currently open for visits. Those wanting to visit a federal inmate are encouraged to review the health and safety measures required. Visits must be booked at least 48 hours in advance. There are limits on the number of people permitted and the duration of the visits. Any new or suspected cases of COVID-19 in an institution or unforeseen circumstance at the site could affect visits. Those planning a visit should always confirm their visit with the institution before travelling.

CSC lifts restrictions at its sites based on an integrated risk management framework that was developed with public health partners, unions and stakeholders. CSC works collaboratively to monitor activities, implement mitigation measures and adapt its operations to ensure everyone's safety. CSC constantly monitors the public health situation in each region, including community transmission rates, and makes decisions based on the latest public health evidence. CSC also consults local public health, occupational health and safety committees, and inmate committees prior to implementing any new measures.

We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and adjust our operations, as needed, to ensure everyone's protection.

CSC follows strict infection prevention and control measures and protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All workers and inmates are provided with masks. Additional personal protective equipment, such as gloves, gowns and eye protection/shields, are available to those who require it.





CSC began vaccinating offenders identified by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) guidelines as part of phase one in January 2021 and phase two in April 2021 . Vaccines provide an additional measure to limit the spread of the virus and is key to further protect everyone.





and phase two in . Vaccines provide an additional measure to limit the spread of the virus and is key to further protect everyone. To date, CSC has vaccinated over 76 per cent of inmates in our facilities with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and over 68 per cent have received both doses. Vaccines continue to be offered to offenders, including new admissions to CSC.





To support the needs of inmates to maintain contact with their loved ones and support networks during the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC increased video visitation kiosks by 78 per cent across the country. CSC also increased the bandwidth to support the use of video visits, and, at many sites, increased the hours during which video visits are available.

