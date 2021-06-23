Update on Baylin Technologies Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (the "Company") announces that holders of $12,135,000 principal amount of its $17,250,000 6.5% Extendible Convertible Unsecured Debentures (the "Debentures") have converted their Debentures into common shares of the Company at the reduced conversion price of $1.11, leaving $5,115,000 of the Debentures outstanding.

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, terrestrial microwave products, and services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

