Baylin Announces Voting Results for 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) (the "Company" or "Baylin") announced today the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The results of each item of business on which a vote was taken are set out below.

There were 122,367,584 common shares of the Company represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 80.81% of the number of common shares outstanding at the record date for the Meeting. All votes were conducted by ballot. Matters 3, 4 and 5 were approved by disinterested vote in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Matter 1: Election of Directors

Each of the eight nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominee Votes in Favour Votes Withheld

Number Percentage Number Percentage Leighton Carroll 122,178,773 99.87 162,178 0.13 Janice Davis 122,184,947 99.87 156,004 0.13 Bejoy Pankajakshan 122,196,423 99.88 144,528 0.12 Barry Reiter 122,171,173 99.86 169,778 0.14 Jeffrey Royer 122,051,273 99.76 289,678 0.24 David Saska 122,197,773 99.88 143,178 0.12 Donald Simmonds 122,184,823 99.87 156,128 0.13 Harold Wolkin 120,983,448 98.89 1,357,503 1.11

Matter 2: Appointment of Auditors

RSM Canada LLP were appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors was authorized to fix their remuneration.

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage 122,338,405 99.98 29,179 0.02

Matter 3: Amendments to the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

The shareholders approved amendments to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (as amended and restated, the "Plan"), including amendments to the basis on which the limit on the number of common shares issuable under the Plan is determined and to remove the limits on the number of shares issuable and issued to reporting insiders under the Plan, as described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

Disinterested Votes in Favour Votes Against Number Percentage Number Percentage 118,620,760 98.80 1,442,020 1.20

Matter 4: Approval of 2024 Bonus Awards Plan

The shareholders approved the 2024 Bonus Awards Plan, a new security-based compensation arrangement providing for the payment of bonuses to eligible employees in the form of equity awards, as described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

Disinterested Votes in Favour Votes Against Number Percentage Number Percentage 121,838,004 99.77 277,704 0.23

Matter 5: Approval of Performance Award Plan

The shareholders approved the Performance Award Plan, a new security-based compensation arrangement providing for the grant of a performance-based award to the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

Disinterested Votes in Favour Votes Against Number Percentage Number Percentage 120,509,953 98.80 1,462,182 1.20

Matter 6: Common Share Consolidation

The shareholders approved an amendment to the articles of the Company to consolidate the number of outstanding common shares on the basis of 40 pre-consolidation common shares for one post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"), as described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

Votes in Favour Votes Against Number Percentage Number Percentage 120,145,355 98.18 2,222,229 1.82

The Company will not be proceeding immediately with the Consolidation. Instead, the board of directors of the Company intends to evaluate an appropriate time to implement the Consolidation and will make a public announcement once it has determined to proceed.

