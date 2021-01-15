QUÉBEC, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In the context of the security incident she was a victim of, Promutuel Assurance is providing an update today on its insured members' data as well as on the ones of its current and past employees and retirees. In light of the preliminary analysis conducted by its experts, the insurer has a more accurate picture of the situation.

As far as insured members are concerned, the investigation indicates, at this stage, that no Social Insurance Number (SIN), driver's license number, credit card number or other banking information would have been compromised. Of course, ongoing monitoring will be carried out.

As for employees, past and present, as well as retirees of Promutuel Assurance, personal information about them may have been compromised. Given this situation, and as a precautionary measure, Promutuel Assurance confirms that it will provide them with a credit monitoring and protection service. The procedure to be followed will be sent to them in an individualized communication that will specify the nature of the information concerned. This communication will be sent to them as soon as possible.

Back to Security Measures

It should be remembered that as soon as the incident was brought to his attention, Promutuel Assurance acted without delay by mandating a team of cyber security experts to conduct an in-depth investigation in order to shed full light on the situation, secure the IT environment and restore the situation as quickly as possible. All necessary measures were taken immediately to block unauthorized access and prevent any further incidents. Promutuel Assurance thanks all these employees who work tirelessly to handle this exceptional situation with all the seriousness and rigour necessary and makes every effort to promote a return to safe normalcy. Obviously, Promutuel Assurance works closely with law enforcement authorities.

Fraudulent Call Warning

In addition, the organization has recently been advised that some insured members have been called by individuals pretending to be Promutuel Assurance to obtain banking information. Promutuel Assurance denounces this type of fraudulent scheme and invites its insured members to be vigilant by not providing this information and by calling their mutual insurance company. The insurer has notified the police of this situation. As a reminder, a written notice will be sent to insured members to clarify the terms and conditions of the resumption of pre-authorized payments.

SOURCE Promutuel Assurance

For further information: Kathy Labbé, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.promutuelassurance.ca/

