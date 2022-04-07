Update for the 2022 - 2023 licensing examinations cycle

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Law Society of Ontario is announcing an update to the timeline and plans for licensing examinations for lawyers and paralegals for the 2022 – 2023 licensing cycle.

Licensing examinations for the 2022 – 2023 licensing cycle will take place in-person; online examinations will not be offered. Study materials and the competencies that will be examined remain unchanged.

Lawyer licensing examinations

The schedule for the upcoming summer lawyer licensing examinations, originally planned for June, has been updated.

The barrister examination will now be offered from July 5 to 8 and the solicitor examination will be offered from July 19 to 22.

These in-person lawyer licensing examinations will be available on select dates in five cities across the province: London, Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Toronto, and Windsor.

Lawyer licensing candidates will continue to receive information in their online accounts with further details about the registration process and applicable deadlines.

Information about the dates and locations for in-person fall lawyer licensing examinations, will be provided directly to candidates in the coming weeks. Information about in-person winter 2023 dates will follow as soon as it is available. Fall and winter lawyer licensing examinations have been typically held in Toronto and Ottawa.

Paralegal licensing examinations

The summer paralegal examination will take place in-person in Toronto, as has been past-practice. The examination will take place from July 25 to 27. Details and registration information will continue to be provided to paralegal candidates through their online accounts. Information about fall and winter dates for in-person paralegal examinations in Toronto will be provided directly to candidates as soon as it is available.

Q & A webcast

The Law Society's Licensing and Accreditation team will host a live Q & A webcast for lawyer and paralegal candidates on May 9, regarding changes to the examination process. Candidates will be able to register via a link sent to their online accounts. The webcast will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing shortly after.

Accommodations

The Law Society is committed to supporting licensing candidates in a way that upholds the principles of diversity and inclusion and takes its duty to accommodate very seriously. The Law Society acknowledges that July 6 is a day of religious significance to Tibetan Buddhists. Candidates may request an accommodation for religious observance or for any of the grounds outlined in the Human Rights Code. For more information or to request an accommodation, visit our website.

