UPDATE - Canada and Quebec invest to improving health services for Nunavik communities

Correction to organization name

KUUJJUAQ, QC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada and Quebec recognize the importance of investing in strategic infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities. Investing in the care of at-risk people is essential to building strong inclusive communities.

Today, Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, and Member of Parliament for Labrador, and Denis Lamothe, Member of the National Assembly for Ungava and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, announced a joint investment in the Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre in Kuujjuaq, which will offer residential rehabilitation services to people with addictions. This announcement was made during a sod-turning ceremony to mark the beginning of work.

Project work involves building a new, more functional building to meet the needs of more clients from all over Nunavik, specifically, 175 individuals per year versus the 45 it can accommodate now. Clients will be offered a culturally appropriate Inuit rehabilitation program in Inuktitut. The Centre will also develop a new family program to help keep families together and improve children's living conditions. The project also includes building an access road, parking and quality housing units to facilitate the recruitment and retention of qualified staff.

The funding for this project amounts to $40.5 million.

The Government of Canada is contributing more than $27 million, including:

a new investment of more than $21 million for the Centre and housing units through the Rural and Northern Communities stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan;

and $6 million from Indigenous Services Canada for the parking lot, access road and 12 housing units that was previously confirmed.

The Government of Quebec is contributing $8.5 million to the project through the Aboriginal Affairs Secretariat. The Société du Plan Nord also financed preliminary studies for the project, having worked closely with the Centre's representatives and collaborated on its various stages since the beginning.

The community partners of Makivik Corporation, the Kativik Regional Government and the current Isuarsivik Centre, are supplementing the funding with a $5-million contribution.

Quotes

"By providing safe, culturally appropriate health facilities, we are helping develop sustainable healthy communities. We are proud to support the construction of this centre, which will improve services and health care facilities for Nunavik residents. We have major plans to help our regions thrive because they are the driving force behind our success as a country. We are ensuring they receive their fair share of infrastructure funding to stimulate the local economy and create good jobs that will strengthen the middle class across Canada."

Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade and MP for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is always motivated to improve the quality of life of Nunavik Inuit affected by addiction and mental health issues. The project announced today with our Quebec partners demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Inuit in developing and delivering high quality health services. The federal government's funding will contribute to improving people's well-being in these 14 northern communities."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services

"The region has been hoping for a long time to get the infrastructure they need to facilitate the improvement and development of new addiction treatment services. Mindful of the physical and mental well-being of Nunavimmiut, the Government of Quebec is a proud partner in the Isuarsivik project. By helping people suffering from addiction recover, we are helping establish a culture of caring, well-being and safety for all Nunavimmiut."

Sylvie D'Amours, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"The funds announced today will provide better services to the people of Nunavik. This is a concrete example of the regional development our government wants to see. The Société du Plan Nord is working in collaboration with its partners to make it a success for the benefit of all Nunavik communities."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

"These service improvements at the Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre are excellent news for Northern Quebec. Its culturally appropriate Inuit program will better serve regional clients who too often have to travel to seek proper care. This project will not only facilitate the recovery of many patients, but also the steps families need to take to get support."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Nord-du-Québec Region

"The Government of Quebec is pleased to be partnering with local organizations on this important project for the Inuit in Nunavik. The pooling of our efforts to improve access to quality specialized addiction treatment services in the Nunavik region will allow everyone to participate in the vitality of the communities."

Denis Lamothe, MNA for Ungava and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"All the board members are ecstatic about this great news and overwhelmed by a sense of accomplishment after all the work done since the Parnasimautik Consultation Process and the Nunavik Inuit Declaration. This exceptional investment from the governments of Canada and Quebec in our new facility is unprecedented for a community organization. We are already excited about the grand opening in 2021."

Dave Forrest, Isuarsivik President

"This major contribution confirms that the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec want to support our people in their healing journey towards recovery from intergenerational trauma. We honor the investment announced today and we can never thank our precious regional partners enough who have trusted and supported us since the very beginning. Specifically, the Nunavik Board of Health and Social Services, the Kativik Regional Government and the Makivik Corporation."

Alicia Aragutak, Executive Director of Isuarsivik

Quick Facts

The project is supported by the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS), which will provide the operating budget for the future centre in partnership with the Ungaluk Safer Communities Program administered by Makivik Corporation and the Kativik Regional Government.

Construction of the main building is scheduled to begin in July 2020 .

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. Société du Plan Nord supports the conduct of technical and financial studies prior to design and construction and is contributing to the coordination of the project, with a separate envelope of $1.5 million .

Associated Links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

www.isuarsivik.ca

Web: Infrastructure Canada

Contacts: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Claude Potvin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tel.: 418-643-7295

