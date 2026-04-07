Upcycle Minerals Inc. Completes NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Reports for its Alkali and Tuxford Mineral Properties

SASKATOON, SK, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Upcycle Minerals Inc. ("Upcycle" or the "Company") (Private) is pleased to announce the completion of two independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Reports for its Alkali Sodium Sulfate Project and Tuxford Potash Project, both located in south central Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Technical Reports were prepared by Stantec Consulting Ltd. ("Stantec") to summarize available scientific and technical information and provide recommendations for future work. In addition to the Technical Reports, Stantec also developed site investigation plans for both properties to support future exploration and data collection programs. The completion of these technical reports represents a key milestone to further advance Upcycle's Brine-to- Potassium Sulfate fertilizer project.

Commenting on the completion of the reports, Jonathon Phinney, President & Director of Upcycle stated:

"The completion of these NI 43‑101 Technical Reports provides a strong technical foundation for advancing both our Alkali and Tuxford projects. Together, these assets support our approach to Potassium Sulfate production, combining solution‑mined potash with sodium sulfate sourced from alkali lakes. This important milestone creates a clear path for Upcycle's unique approach to critical mineral development".

Alkali Sodium Sulfate Project - Technical Report Highlights:

Historic drilling was carried out on all five of Upcycle's Alkali mineral leases covering sodium sulfate mineralization at Whiteshore Lake, Lydden Lake, and Eins Lake.

Whiteshore Lake is historically recognized as one of Saskatchewan's most significant sodium sulfate deposits and supported commercial production for several decades.

There is favorable access to the properties with nearby access to roads, rail, and natural gas.

Upcycle has recently completed a 50-hole drilling program at its Whiteshore Lake Alkali leases in line with the report's recommendations.

Tuxford Potash Project - Technical Report:

A historic petroleum exploration well located within Upcycle's permit - Dillman-Tuxford No.1 intersected the potash bearing Prairie Evaporite Formation, measuring a total thickness of 53 metres across the evaporite sequence.

The Tuxford Project is located within established transportation corridors, with robust local infrastructure including electrical power, natural gas, water, and is adjacent to two active Potash solution mines.

Recommendations include seismic acquisition, drilling and sampling.

Upcycle plans to use sodium sulfate from its Alkali properties and brine from its Tuxford property as key inputs to its proprietary Brine-to-Potassium Sulfate (SOP) with carbon capture fertilizer production process.

The Technical Reports are pivotal pre-construction activities that the Company plans to undertake as it continues to develop its Potassium Sulfate production facility.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ivan Minev, Senior Resource Geologist at Stantec, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Upcycle Minerals

Upcycle Minerals Inc. is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on developing an ecologically conscious Potassium Sulfate (SOP) production facility. The facility is anticipated to be constructed in two phases: a small-scale demonstration facility followed by expansion. Ammonium sulfate (AMS) fertilizer and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) are co-products of the process.

About Stantec

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before.

We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more.

Today's communities transcend geographic borders. At Stantec, community means everyone with an interest in the work that we do--from our project teams and industry colleagues to our clients and the people our work impacts. The diverse perspectives of our partners and interested parties drive us to think beyond what's previously been done on critical issues like climate change, digital transformation, and future-proofing our cities and infrastructure.

We are designers, engineers, scientists, project managers, and strategic advisors. We innovate at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships to advance communities everywhere, so that together we can redefine what's possible.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

SOURCE Upcycle Minerals Inc.

For further information please contact: Upcycle Minerals Inc:, Jonathon, Phinney, President & Director, Telephone: (306) 914-7095, Email: [email protected]