Upcycle Minerals Inc. Completes Exploration Drill Program at its Whiteshore Lake Property in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Upcycle Minerals Inc. ("Upcycle" or the "Company") (Private) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the exploratory drill program on its 3,360-acre Whiteshore Lake Alkali property in West-Central Saskatchewan. The 50-hole program was designed to assess sodium sulfate mineralization and provide the basis for a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.

The drill program encountered crystal beds, brine, and gyttja (muddy salt and crystal) layers of varying thicknesses. Core samples from this program have been delivered to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geolab in Saskatoon for geochemical analysis.

Upcycle plans to use sodium sulfate from its Whiteshore Lake Alkali property as a key input to its proprietary Brine to Potassium Sulfate (SOP) with carbon capture fertilizer production process.

This drill program is one of the pivotal pre-construction activities that the Company plans to undertake as it continues to develop its Potassium Sulfate production facility.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ivan Minev, senior resource geologist at Stantec, who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About Upcycle Minerals

Upcycle Minerals Inc. is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on developing an ecologically conscious Potassium Sulfate (SOP) production facility. The facility is anticipated to be constructed in two phases; a small-scale demonstration facility followed by expansion. Ammonium sulfate (AMS) fertilizer and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) are co-products of the process.

About Stantec

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before.

We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more.

Today's communities transcend geographic borders. At Stantec, community means everyone with an interest in the work that we do--from our project teams and industry colleagues to our clients and the people our work impacts. The diverse perspectives of our partners and interested parties drive us to think beyond what's previously been done on critical issues like climate change, digital transformation, and future-proofing our cities and infrastructure.

We are designers, engineers, scientists, project managers, and strategic advisors. We innovate at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships to advance communities everywhere, so that together we can redefine what's possible.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

SOURCE Upcycle Minerals Inc.

For further information please contact: Upcycle Minerals Inc: Jonathon Phinney, President & Director, Telephone: (306) 914-7095, Email: [email protected]